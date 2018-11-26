How many crashes occurred in Centre County in 2017?

Of the 128,188 reportable traffic crashes in 2017 in Pennsylvania, 1,246 occurred in Centre County.
According to data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, that accounts for about 1 percent of total crashes in the state. Centre County has 162,660 people, about 1.3 percent of the commonwealth’s population.
The majority of the crashes reported in Centre County involved property damage only (735), according to PennDOT data. There were 496 crashes that involved injury and 15 fatalities.
In 2016, there were 1,311 crashes in the county, according to PennDOT data. There were 20 fatalities.
In total across the state, 1,137 people were killed in car crashes and another 80,612 were injured, according to PennDOT.
According to PennDOT, there were about 101.1 billion vehicles-miles of travel on the state’s roads and highways, and the fatality rate of 1.12 fatalities pepr hundred million vehicle-miles of travel was the lowest recorded in the commonwealth. The department started keeping records on fatalities in 1935.
PennDOT estimates that the total economic loss due to reportable traffic crashes was more than $18.1 billion.
Comments