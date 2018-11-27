2 women killed, 3 more injured in Interstate 99 crash

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 99 in Blair County Monday night resulted in the death of two women, and injuries to three others.
The crash shut down I-99 northbound for about three hours between the U.S. Route 22 - Ebensburg/Hollidaysburg and Plank Road exits in Allegheny County, according to the state Department of Transportation, as crews responded to the the three-vehicle crash.
According to state police at Hollidaysburg, a Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on I-99 at about 5:41 p.m. when the operator lost control and traveled through the median and over the guardrail wires into the southbound lanes of traffic.
The Dodge Caravan went airborne, police said, and struck a Hyundai sedan. A Ford Explorer then reportedly ran into the rear of the sedan.
All three vehicles traveled off the roadway and onto the berm, police said, the Dodge Caravan rolling over and coming to a final rest on its roof.
Two female passengers in the Dodge Caravan were pronounced dead on the scene by the Blair County coroner, while the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries. The driver, along with the driver and passenger in the sedan were transported by ambulance to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
The driver and passenger of the Ford Explorer were not injured, police said.
Allegheny Township Fire Company also assisted on the scene.
Comments