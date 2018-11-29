The Altoona Police Department is searching for missing teen Haylee Rodkey, who is believed to be in the company of Jonathan Burd, 31, and endangered. Photo provided
The Altoona Police Department is searching for missing teen Haylee Rodkey, who is believed to be in the company of Jonathan Burd, 31, and endangered. Photo provided

Missing, endangered teen thought to be traveling in the Lock Haven area, police say

By Lauren Muthler

November 29, 2018 08:22 AM

The Altoona Police Department and Pennsylvania state police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl thought to be endangered.

Police say Haylee Rodkey, of Altoona, is believed to be in the company of 31-year-old Jonathan Burd, who has a felony warrant out for his arrest on sexual assault charges, and possibly traveling in the Lock Haven, Clinton County, area.

Rodkey is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Burd is 6-feet tall and 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Burd drives a silver 2003 Ford Focus with the Pennsylvania registration KLV-1698, police said.

The teen was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday at 402 North 7th Ave., in Altoona.

Anyone with information on either Rodkey or Burd is encouraged to immediately call 911 or Altoona police at 940-5950.

