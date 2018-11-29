Missing, endangered teen thought to be traveling in the Lock Haven area, police say

The Altoona Police Department and Pennsylvania state police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl thought to be endangered.
Police say Haylee Rodkey, of Altoona, is believed to be in the company of 31-year-old Jonathan Burd, who has a felony warrant out for his arrest on sexual assault charges, and possibly traveling in the Lock Haven, Clinton County, area.
Rodkey is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Burd is 6-feet tall and 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Burd drives a silver 2003 Ford Focus with the Pennsylvania registration KLV-1698, police said.
The teen was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday at 402 North 7th Ave., in Altoona.
Anyone with information on either Rodkey or Burd is encouraged to immediately call 911 or Altoona police at 940-5950.
