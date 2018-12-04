Terminally ill Pa. teen asked to receive Christmas cards. His wish has gone global

Maddox Hyde lives in a central Pennsylvania town of about 2,600 people, but recently, he’s heard from tens of thousands from across the globe.
Hyde, 14, was told he has weeks or months to live after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma and Guillain-Barre syndrome. The student at DuBois Area Middle School had hoped to receive as many Christmas cards as possible.
Read Next
His stepfather, Steve Potter, estimated Hyde has received about 40,000 cards so far, including 10,000 cards on Monday alone.
He has received cards from 49 of the 50 states — we’re looking at you, South Dakota — along with Italy, Mexico, England, Australia, West Africa, France, Germany, Columbia, Scotland and Denmark.
“His positive attitude hasn’t faltered even once. It amazes me (how) well he’s handling everything,” Potter said. “And he loves all the cards and stuff everyone is sending him.”
Reynoldsville Postmaster Deborah Frantz, who has worked at the post office for four years, said it’s the most mail she can remember being delivered to one person in such a short period of time.
“We took it up today. There wasn’t quite as much,” Frantz said Tuesday with a laugh. “There still was probably probably four or five trays and two or three tubs of packages.”
Hyde’s wish has gone viral on social media as well. Several tweets have also combined to garner more than 100,000 retweets and likes on Twitter.
Oakland Raiders tight end Paul Butler, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Siesta Key reality star Kelsey Owens and former Pittsburgh Pirate Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria McCutchen were among those to share his story.
And while Potter said Hyde has been “hurting a lot,” that didn’t stop him from playing video games during the Extra Life fundraising marathon on Saturday to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
In a Facebook post, Hyde’s mother, Kristi Potter, said he raised more than $12,000.
Cards can be sent to 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851.
Comments