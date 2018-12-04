Terminally ill Pa. teen asked to receive Christmas cards. His wish has gone global

Maddox Hyde lives in a central Pennsylvania town of about 2,600 people, but recently, he’s heard from tens of thousands from across the globe.

Hyde, 14, was told he has weeks or months to live after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma and Guillain-Barre syndrome. The student at DuBois Area Middle School had hoped to receive as many Christmas cards as possible.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

His stepfather, Steve Potter, estimated Hyde has received about 40,000 cards so far, including 10,000 cards on Monday alone.

Pictured are Christmas cards Maddox Hyde received on Dec. 3, 2018. The terminally ill DuBois Area Middle School student is asking for cards to be sent to 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851. Steve Potter Photo provided

He has received cards from 49 of the 50 states — we’re looking at you, South Dakota — along with Italy, Mexico, England, Australia, West Africa, France, Germany, Columbia, Scotland and Denmark.

“His positive attitude hasn’t faltered even once. It amazes me (how) well he’s handling everything,” Potter said. “And he loves all the cards and stuff everyone is sending him.”

Reynoldsville Postmaster Deborah Frantz, who has worked at the post office for four years, said it’s the most mail she can remember being delivered to one person in such a short period of time.

“We took it up today. There wasn’t quite as much,” Frantz said Tuesday with a laugh. “There still was probably probably four or five trays and two or three tubs of packages.”

Christmas cards Maddox Hyde received on Dec. 3, 2018. The terminally ill DuBois Area Middle School student is asking for cards to be sent to 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851. Steve Potter Photo submitted

Hyde’s wish has gone viral on social media as well. Several tweets have also combined to garner more than 100,000 retweets and likes on Twitter.

A terminally ill 14 year old boy's dying wish is to have Christmas cards from all over the world - twitter do your job - spread the news: Maddox Hyde

333 Ohio Street

Reynoldsville, PA 15851

Thank you for reading and retweeting! — WowzerValzer (@WowzerValzer) November 29, 2018

an 8th grader that attends DuBois Area Middle School just got the news that he only has a few weeks left to live. his biggest wish is to receive Christmas cards from all over the world!



Maddox Hyde

333 Ohio St

Reynoldsville, PA 15851@Twitter ... do your thing#share!!! — cal (@calistadosch) November 26, 2018

Oakland Raiders tight end Paul Butler, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Siesta Key reality star Kelsey Owens and former Pittsburgh Pirate Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria McCutchen were among those to share his story.

And while Potter said Hyde has been “hurting a lot,” that didn’t stop him from playing video games during the Extra Life fundraising marathon on Saturday to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

In a Facebook post, Hyde’s mother, Kristi Potter, said he raised more than $12,000.

Cards can be sent to 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851.