Major Patton Township road construction project delayed

The Valley Vista Drive left turn lane project completion will be delayed until spring, according to Patton Township.
“The extremely wet weather of the past (six) months necessitated additional excavation work and stone backfill, and the relocation of a gas main, to achieve a stable base for the roadway widening,” a press release from the township said.
The project includes constructing a left-turn lane for the intersections of Amblewood Way, Oakley Drive, Sandy Ridge Road and Devonshire Drive. The three-lane road will be continuous between Devonshire and Oakley drives.
These intersections often saw long backups during busy times of the day.
Last year, Ferguson Township installed a left-turn lane at the intersection of Valley Vista Drive and Bachman Lane.
Patton Township received an $800,000 Multimodal Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the project, according to the township website.
The press release said that contractor HRI Inc. will continue work on the project this fall as weather permits.
The installation of the final top course of pavement and remaining drainage facilities are slated to be finished in the spring, according to the release.
The township encourages motorists to continue to use caution when traveling in the area as the work zone barricades will remain in place during the winter.
