Here’s what could be developed on Harner Farm land

It’s been almost six months since Ferguson Township supervisors voted to rezone Harner Farm. Now, there’s a plan of what might be developed there.
Harner Farm is located along West College Avenue and is bisected by West Whitehall Road. What used to be land zoned for rural agricultural use is now zoned for 27.3 acres of general commercial along West College Avenue and 44.1 acres of single-family residential.
The Harners, who have owned the farm since 1945, decided to downsize their operation to 34 acres of land and will keep their market and homes on the property.
The $5.6 million sale of 71.9 acres to developer Aspen Whitehall Partners was complete on Nov. 16, according to Centre County real estate records.
The concept plan for what 27 of those acres, south of Whitehall Road, will become was presented to the Ferguson Township Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Raymond Stolinas, township director of planning and zoning, said it is not a formal land development plan.
The concept plan includes a more than 6,000-square-foot Sheetz with a drive-thru, a mixed-use building with retail and office space on the first floor and apartments above; and 36 single-family homes.
The goal is to break ground next year, said John Sepp, president of PennTerra Engineering.
