Helicopter called after Spring Township crash

Emergency officials are on the scene of a vehicle crash with entrapment in the 700 block of South Main Street in Spring Township.
According to dispatch reports, a car overturned with one person inside still unconscious. Co. 8 Pleasant Gap, Spring Township police, Mount Nittany ALS, Centre LifeLink EMS and fire police have all responded.
The vehicle overturned onto its side off the road while headed down the mountain toward Pleasant Gap. Pleasant Gap firefighters were working to get the vehicle out of the ditch off the side of the road, while Spring Township police officers worked to determine the cause of the crash.
Traffic is moving again going up the mountain toward Centre Hall, but still restricted going toward Pleasant Gap.
According to dispatch reports, a landing zone has been established at the Pleasant Gap Fire Company.
