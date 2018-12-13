Local

Need a 2019 dog license? Here’s where to get one in Centre County

By CDT staff reports

December 13, 2018 11:56 AM

Seven-month-old laborador mix Gracie and German shepherd Riley watch other dogs in the large dog section of Tudek Dog Park while being supervised by their owners on Sunday, June 5, 2016.
Seven-month-old laborador mix Gracie and German shepherd Riley watch other dogs in the large dog section of Tudek Dog Park while being supervised by their owners on Sunday, June 5, 2016. Centre Daily Times, file
Seven-month-old laborador mix Gracie and German shepherd Riley watch other dogs in the large dog section of Tudek Dog Park while being supervised by their owners on Sunday, June 5, 2016. Centre Daily Times, file

Dog licenses are now available for 2019, the Centre County treasurer’s office said.

All types of annual dog licenses can be purchased at several locations around the county, treasurer Rich Fornicola said in a news release. Lifetime licenses are also available at the treasurer’s office.

Prices for productive males or females is $8.50, the release said, and $6.50 for unproductive males and females. Senior citizen licenses are $6.50 for productive males or females and $4.50 for an unproductive male or female. State law requires all dogs three months old or older to be licensed by Jan. 1 or owners could face a penalty.

Licenses can be purchased at the following locations:

  • Centre County treasurer’s office, Bellefonte
  • Lyons Kennels, Bellefonte
  • Mount Nittany Veterinary Hospital, Lemont
  • Valley Home Supply, Milesburg
  • Hosterman & Stover Hardware, Millheim
  • Kephart’s Hardware, Philipsburg
  • Adrian’s Dog House, Pleasant Gap
  • Port Matilda borough building, Port Matilda
  • Mountaintop True Value Hardware, Snow Shoe
  • Patton Township building, State College
  • State College borough building, State College
  • Wiscoy Pet Food Co. (starting Jan. 3), State College
  • Halfmoon Township office building, Stormstown

  Comments  

things to do