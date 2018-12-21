Are your local real estate taxes going up in 2019? Find out here

As 2018 comes to a close, municipalities all over Centre County are passing their 2019 operating budgets.

Below, find out if your municipality in the Centre Region is raising taxes:

Centre County

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase in real estate taxes for the ninth consecutive year

COUNTY MILLAGE RATE: 7.84 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $79.8 million

TOTAL REVENUE: $78.05 million (budget balanced through reduction in fund balance)

Note: Centre County Commissioners are expected to adopt the proposed 2019 budget on Dec. 27.

Bellefonte

REAL ESTATE TAXES: Increasing by 1.25 mill; breaks down to .8 mills for the general fund .2 mills for EMS and .25 mills to cover debt related to Kepler Pool renovations; increase on average of about $40 per property per year

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: Increasing from 16.015 to 17.265 mills — the highest rate in the county

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $1.42 million

TOTAL REVENUES: $1.42 million

College Township

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 5.4 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $8.9 million

TOTAL REVENUES: $8.7 million (budget balanced through reduction in fund balance)

Harris Township

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 5.3 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $5.8 million; increase in budget from 2018 is due to capital projects

TOTAL REVENUES: $5.65 million (budget balanced through reduction in township’s fund balance)

State College Borough

REAL ESTATE TAXES: 0.36 mill increase; funding operating expenses associated with the Historical Architectural Review Board; about a $100 increase per home per year

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 16.76 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $49.7 million

TOTAL REVENUES: $49.7 million

Halfmoon Township

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 4.98 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $901,485

TOTAL REVENUES: $901,485

Patton Township

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 9.5 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $16.2 million

TOTAL REVENUES: $15.1 million (budget balanced through reduction in township’s fund balance)

Ferguson Township

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 2.422 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $30.9 million

TOTAL REVENUES: $28.57 million (budget balanced through reduction in township’s fund balance)