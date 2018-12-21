Local

Are your local real estate taxes going up in 2019? Find out here

Part of Bellefonte Borough’s 2019 real estate tax increase is going to paying off debt incurred from renovations to Kepler Pool.
As 2018 comes to a close, municipalities all over Centre County are passing their 2019 operating budgets.

Below, find out if your municipality in the Centre Region is raising taxes:

Centre County

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase in real estate taxes for the ninth consecutive year

COUNTY MILLAGE RATE: 7.84 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $79.8 million

TOTAL REVENUE: $78.05 million (budget balanced through reduction in fund balance)

Note: Centre County Commissioners are expected to adopt the proposed 2019 budget on Dec. 27.

Bellefonte

REAL ESTATE TAXES: Increasing by 1.25 mill; breaks down to .8 mills for the general fund .2 mills for EMS and .25 mills to cover debt related to Kepler Pool renovations; increase on average of about $40 per property per year

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: Increasing from 16.015 to 17.265 mills — the highest rate in the county

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $1.42 million

TOTAL REVENUES: $1.42 million

College Township

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 5.4 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $8.9 million

TOTAL REVENUES: $8.7 million (budget balanced through reduction in fund balance)

Harris Township

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 5.3 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $5.8 million; increase in budget from 2018 is due to capital projects

TOTAL REVENUES: $5.65 million (budget balanced through reduction in township’s fund balance)

State College Borough

REAL ESTATE TAXES: 0.36 mill increase; funding operating expenses associated with the Historical Architectural Review Board; about a $100 increase per home per year

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 16.76 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $49.7 million

TOTAL REVENUES: $49.7 million

Halfmoon Township

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 4.98 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $901,485

TOTAL REVENUES: $901,485

Patton Township

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 9.5 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $16.2 million

TOTAL REVENUES: $15.1 million (budget balanced through reduction in township’s fund balance)

Ferguson Township

REAL ESTATE TAXES: No increase

LOCAL MILLAGE RATE: 2.422 mills

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $30.9 million

TOTAL REVENUES: $28.57 million (budget balanced through reduction in township’s fund balance)

