Did you miss any of these moments? Here’s some of the top CDT photos for 2018

By CDT staff reports

December 31, 2018 02:41 PM

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley takes a moment in the end zone after his final game in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file
What a year — here’s a look at some of our favorite moments captured by Centre Daily Times photographers this year.

Centre County resident Nathan Jewell, 12, and Centre County Special Olympics Coach Courtney Simpson smiles as Nathan does the high bar during the Special Olympics Friday, June 1, 2018 at the White Building at Penn State.
Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file

Josh Jozefick draws on his iPad during Drink and Draw at the Champs on North Atherton Street on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

0317Finals2
Penn State’s Bo Nickal jumps into head wrestling coach Cael Sanderson’s arms after pinning Ohio State’s Myles Martin in the 184 pounds finals during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Saturday, March, 17, 2018 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth makes a catch ahead of Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon for a first down during the game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Penn State freshman Lucy Udell paints her contour portraits on the side of the State Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. William Snyder III helped to paint the portraits, and will do more work on the mural.
Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

