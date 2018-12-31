Another store is closing in Nittany Mall

Matthew’s Hallmark Shop in the Nittany Mall is closing.
According to a sign posted in the store’s window, the location will close Feb. 25.
Another Nittany Mall store also recently closed. Zales jewelry store is shuttered.
The stores join others that have left the mall recently, including Sears, Bon-Ton, Old State Deli, RC’s Dogs, Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub, Things Remembered, Auntie Anne’s and Charlotte Russe.
