Another store is closing in Nittany Mall

By Sarah Rafacz

December 31, 2018 10:48 AM

More stores are closing in the Nittany Mall.
Matthew’s Hallmark Shop in the Nittany Mall is closing.

According to a sign posted in the store’s window, the location will close Feb. 25.

Another Nittany Mall store also recently closed. Zales jewelry store is shuttered.

The stores join others that have left the mall recently, including Sears, Bon-Ton, Old State Deli, RC’s Dogs, Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub, Things Remembered, Auntie Anne’s and Charlotte Russe.

