A Pleasant Gap child’s prank on his grandmother will air on national TV on Sunday

Peyton Vancas, 11, has been playing pranks on his grandmother since he was at least 5 years old.
The pranks are simple — he sneaks up from behind and and scares her. Yet, she falls for it every time.
One of his most recent pranks, when Peyton, dressed in a gorilla costume, sneaked up behind his grandmother as she sat at the kitchen table at his Pleasant Gap home, caught the eye of some producers on America’s Funniest Home Videos. The clip will be featured on the show on Sunday.
“We submitted the video online, and they called pretty much immediately,” Peyton’s mother, Tina Vancas said. “We’re pretty excited about it.”
The Vancas family are big fans of the long-running ABC video clip show, which features funny home videos submitted by viewers. They record all the episodes on their DVR and are even watching old episodes together from the 1990s.
Peyton’s father, inspired by the show, starting filming Peyton’s pranks on his grandmother, Becky Brown, a few years ago.
Even though the pranks became very frequent — at one point coming every time Brown visited the Vancas home — she would continue to fall for them.
“We actually wanted to send multiple clips, showing the pattern, but they only accept one at a time,” Vancas said.
Despite all the pranks, the Bellefonte Area Middle School student and his grandmother are very close.
“She has always been, since the time he’s been able to communicate, his best friend,” Vancas said. “Whenever he was younger, we would say, ‘Do you want to have somebody over for a playdate,’ it’d be his Grammy Brown.”
Although Vancas said her mother wasn’t particularly thrilled at first about her clip airing on national television, she knows how much it means to her grandson and will be watching on Sunday night.
Unfortunately, Brown and Peyton won’t get to be together to watch their national television debut, as Brown will be in Pittsburgh with her husband as he receives medical treatment. But Vancas said her mother plans to watch on a TV at the hospital, and they expect to be on the phone together when the clip airs.
“I think it’s awesome,” Vancas said.
Peyton’s episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos airs at 8 p.m. on Sunday on ABC.
