A Penn State student got hurt during a ‘wrestling contest’ at a frat. Why she’s suing

A Penn State student filed a lawsuit Monday against Tau Kappa Epsilon and two people after she was caught up in a “wrestling contest” that she claims left her with severe personal injuries.
Victoria Bushman went to the fraternity house at 346 E. Prospect Ave. in March 2017, which is when Adam Warburton and Patrick Mullery, who were both under 21 at the time, were allegedly given alcohol by the fraternity.
Warburton and Mullery eventually began wrestling in the hallway of the fraternity, knocked Bushman over and fell onto her, according to the lawsuit.
Her attorney James Rosato Jr. said Bushman was not a willing participant in the contest and did not “encourage or contribute to their behavior.”
Bushman, then 19, had “extensive” surgery and a reconstruction to treat various fractures and ligament tears, according to the lawsuit.
She is suing the fraternity, Warburton and Mullery for negligence and is seeking more than $50,000.
