Woman killed in crash at Taylor Township intersection

A two-vehicle crash in Taylor Township, Blair County, claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman on Monday, police said.
Joyce Eicher, of Claysburg, died from injuries sustained when her vehicle collided with another at 4:41 p.m. at the intersection of Woodbury Pike and Cross Cove Road, according to state police at Hollidayburg.
Police say Eicher had her Chevy Malibu at a complete stop at the westbound stop sign on Woodbury Pike, while a Nisan Titan, driven by 31-year-old Michael Walters, of Hollidaysburg, was traveling north in the right lane, approaching the intersection.
Eicher’s vehicle reportedly proceeded from the stop sign, across Woodbury Pike and into the north lane of travel. Walter was unable to stop his vehicle before hitting Eicher, police said, and struck her Malibu at the 9 o’clock position. Upon impact, the Titan pushed the Malibu through the intersection, across the southbound lane and off the roadway to the left.
The Malibu struck a ditch at the 1 o’clock position, then came to a rest facing southwest. Walters’ vehicle stopped against Eicher’s, while partially on the roadway, facing northwest.
Eicher was pronounced dead by the Blair County coroner.
