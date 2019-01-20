Done shoveling snow? Now get ready for bitter cold temperatures in Centre County

Snow emergencies in Centre County were lifted on Sunday, but the area is not expected to have relief from winter weather.
Areas of central Pennsylvania, including Philipsburg and State College, are under a wind chill advisory through 1 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerously cold wind chills — as low as 20 below zero — are expected, with Monday’s predicted high at only 12 degrees.
Bitter cold forecast to move into the area led to the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District canceling classes for Monday, according to a Facebook post from Hope Fire Company. Students in other area school districts — Bellefonte Area, State College Area, Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley Area — have a scheduled day off.
SCASD’s planned in-service day and offices will operate with a two-hour delay due to extreme cold and potential icy conditions.
Accuweather warns that cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes. People are encouraged to limit time outside, dress in layers and cover exposed skin.
The brutal cold follows significant snowfall that started Saturday afternoon in Centre County. The area escaped the originally forecast foot-plus of snow from Winter Storm Harper, but areas in the county had as much as 9 inches of snowfall, according to the NWS. Stormstown reportedly had the most snow in the area, with State College’s snowfall measuring 6-8 inches, 6 inches in Centre Hall and 5.5 inches in Boalsburg.
Accurate measurements were difficult for Winter Storm Harper because of compaction and sleet/freezing rain/rain, the NWS said in a tweet.
