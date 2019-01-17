Congressman Tom Marino resigns, leaving vacancy in Pa.’s 12th district

Rep. Tom Marino (R-Pa.), nominee for White House drug czar is under scrutiny after a news investigation found the lawmaker helped steer legislation that made it harder for the government to take some enforcement actions against giant drug companies. Tom Marino participates in the House GOP leadership press conference after the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, September 27, 2016 in Washington, District of Columbia, U.S. (Bill Clark/Congressional Quarterly/Newscom/ZUMA Press/TNS) Bill Clark/Congressional Quarter TNS