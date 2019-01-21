Want more bus options between Bellefonte and State College? How to voice your opinion

If you travel between Bellefonte and State College regularly on the weekends, you have a chance to weigh in on having more transportation options.
Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce wants public input on running more buses between Bellefonte and State College on the weekends.
“If Saturday and Sunday buses were available more frequently, people without easy access to personal transportation, and that can’t afford Uber or a cab, would have more opportunities for inexpensive travel between the two communities and be able to take advantage of an expanded array of events, dining, shopping, cultural and entertainment activities, museums and attractions, potential employment, and other things of interest on weekends,” a press release from the BIACC stated. “Among others, students, their visiting families, and seniors would benefit in particular.”
The survey asks respondents what they would be most likely to use weekend bus service for and when they would most likely use it.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Currently, CATA offers several routes in and out of Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap on Saturday, and no routes on Sunday.
You can access the survey atwww.surveymonkey.com/r/DRKH7QH through Feb. 1.
Comments