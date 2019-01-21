Some Centre County schools issue 2-hour delays for Tuesday due to cold, ice

With temperatures expected to dip into the negatives overnight Monday into Tuesday, some Centre County school districts have issued two-hour delays.
Bellefonte, Philipsburg-Osceola, State College and Bald Eagle area school districts, as well as St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy have so far issued delays.
Most Centre County schools were off on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, except P-O, which later made the decision to close due to weather.
“Due to icy roads and extreme cold, we will be on a two-hour delay tomorrow morning,” Bellefonte Superintendent Michelle Saylor said in a note to parents and students. “Please stay warm and drive safely.”
According to the National Weather Service in State College, temperatures could drop to as low as negative 2 degrees overnight into Tuesday morning. The frigid temperatures and snow cover from Saturday’s storm will keep the ground cold, setting up the potential for ice and slippery travel.
NWS is also calling for freezing rain around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A high of 24 and a low of 0 degrees are expected.
The cold and icy conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday, when the NWS is calling for freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a mix of rain and snow in the evening.
For those who have to go outside in below-freezing temperatures, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends the following steps to prevent frostbite:
- Dress in loose, light, comfortable layers
- Protect your feet and toes with two pairs of socks
- Protect your ears and head with a heavy wool or fleece hat
- Protect your hands with insulated mittens or gloves
- Make sure snow cannot get inside our boots or clothing
- Keep yourself hydrated
- Recognize the early symptoms: redness, stinging, burning, throbbing or tickling sensation, followed by numbness.
Anyone who starts to feel symptoms of frostbite should head indoors immediately and gradually start to bring warmth back to the body, the academy said. Use warm water or a washcloth, never rub frostbitten skin or submerge hands or feet in hot water.
Head to an emergency room immediately if skin starts to turn gray.
