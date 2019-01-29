Everything you need to know for a last-minute trip to see Punxsutawney Phil

Groundhog Day 2019 is just around the corner. And since it falls on a Saturday this year, you might want to consider taking a day (or overnight) trip down to Punxsutawney to see the famous groundhog who has sentenced many to six more weeks of winter — Punxsutawney Phil.
Getting there
If you have time, try to get into town on Friday, as there is a full day of events planned around town. From State College, Punxsutawney is a 1 hour and 42 minute drive via U.S. Route 322 West and 1.5 hours from Bellefonte via Interstate 80 West and U.S. 322 West.
The weekend forecast for Punxsutawney predicts a 40 percent chance of snow on Friday in the morning and early afternoon and mostly cloudy on Saturday. Sunday’s forecast includes a 40 percent chance of rain but no snow, according to the National Weather Service in State College. There is a wind chill warning in effect until 11 a.m. Friday for western Pennsylvania.
Where to stay
If you plan to stay overnight, there are quite a few bed and breakfasts and hotels in town. Choose from the Barclay Bed & Breakfast, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, Jackson Run Bed & Breakfast, the Country Villa Motel and the Victorian Tudor Suite, among others.
If you’re not picky, you can pack a sleeping bag and pillow and crash at the Community Center at 220 N. Jefferson St. in Punxsutawney. For $8, you can stay there from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday night, otherwise known as “Groundhog Eve.”
What to eat
In Punxsutawney, you’ll have your pick of tavern food, Italian food and pizza to keep warm during the cold weekend.
Try Barclay Square at 300 E. Mahoning St. for chicken wings, pizza and hamburgers. The Burrow at 108 N. Findley St. offers tavern fare, including wings. Laska’s Pizza at 405 N. Main St., Punxsy Pizza at 115 N. Findley St. and Pizza Town at 565 W. Mahoning St. all offer pizza and other Italian fare. Try the signature Punxsy Philsner beer while eating pizza or stromboli at Laska’s. For a fresher take, try Ramblin Rose at 265 N. Findley St. for sandwiches, salads, soups and fries.
If you’d rather sample what Punxsutawney has to offer, you can donate $10 to the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation to take the Groundhog Grub Walking Food Tour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
And if you’re on a budget, the Spaghetti Dinner, hosted by the Salvation Army at 229 W. Mahoning St. from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-11 and free for kids under 2.
Come Saturday, check out the breakfast specials in town after you make the trek to see Phil’s prediction for winter.
The Salvation Army hosts an all you can eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7-11 a.m., $5 ages 12, $3 ages 3-11 and kids 3 and under eat free. The Punxsy Eagles No. 1231 also host a breakfast buffet starting at 7 a.m. and the First English Lutheran Church at 104 N. Gilpin St. hosts a Groundhog Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
What to do
Besides gathering at Gobbler’s Knob in the chilly, early morning hours to watch Punxsutawney Phil, the “Seer of Seers,” prognosticate the forecast on Saturday, there are plenty of other events to keep you busy before and after.
Friday
You won’t want to miss the free Groundhog Day Art Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, showcasing the work of local artists over free hot cocoa and cookies. Next, you can hop over to Barclay Square for craft vendors, food and the Chain Saw Carving event, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
A Phantastic Phil free walking tour will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., starting in Barclay Square. Don’t miss your chance to meet Punxsutawney Phil at the Meteorology Hall of Fame Induction, 11:30 a.m. at the Weather Discovery Center, $7 per person, children 2 and under get in free.
Enjoy a free performance of the Derek Wood Band at Barclay Square at 6 p.m. or catch free screenings of Groundhog Day the movie at 5, 7 and 11 p.m. at the Community Center.
If you feel like staying up late on Groundhog Eve, head over to the Groundhog Eve Dance from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Punxsy Eagles, $8 in advance or $10 at the door benefiting the PACF.
Saturday
Rise early (3-5 a.m.) and head over to Gobbler’s Knob outside town for Phil’s Prognostication, stage show and fireworks until 8 a.m. Make sure to bundle up in layers, gloves and hats; bring a camera; and prepare for standing room only.
There are more craft shows and vendors at the Community Center and Barclay Square, and at 10 a.m. you can play Groundhog Bingo for free, participate in an Oreo stacking contest at the Punxsy Shop and Save, decorate Groundhog cookies for $1 or watch people get married or renew their vows at the Civic Center.
The Community Center hosts a Kids Korner between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for ages 12 and under, and for the more athletic historians, there is a neighborhood heritage hike at 1 p.m. starting in Barclay Square.
If you don’t mind the cold, try out Groundhog Geocaching at 3 p.m., for $20 per group of 3-5 people.
Round off the night with the 16th Annual Groundhog Comedy Extravaganza at 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. at the Punxsy Moose Lodge. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Sunday
For free s’mores making, head over to the Celebration Tent in Barclay Square at 11 a.m. Kids will enjoy the Phind Phil Scavenger Hunt at 11:30 a.m. right after.
Before you head out Sunday, stop by the Stump Warden’s “Souper Bowl” Soup Kitchen at Gobbler’s Knob to sample soups and catch a glimpse of Phil at noon.
And if you didn’t have a chance to browse the craft vendors and food at Barclay Square, they’ll be set up from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday.
For a full schedule of events Groundhog Day weekend, see this guide.
Closer to home
If you’re not able to make it, or don’t want to fight the crowds, Schlow Centre Region Library will celebrate Groundhog Day on Sunday with the “Did the Groundhog See His Shadow?” event for kids. Held from 2-4 p.m., there will be activities and crafts centered around the famous groundhog.
