Penn State, local school districts dismiss early for anticipated icy road conditions

A cold front expected to drop temperatures below freezing today is causing Penn State and area school districts to dismiss early.
Penn State’s University Park campus will dismiss students early at 12:30 p.m. and faculty and staff at 1 p.m.
According to a news release, only employees previously identified as performing essential services should stay beyond the official release time, unless advised otherwise by their supervisor. Normal operations at Penn State are scheduled to resume at 5 a.m. Friday.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District will be dismissing students early from all schools “ahead of dropping temperatures that will likely cause icing conditions on the wet roadways,” according to Hope Fire Company’s Facebook page.
The middle and high school dismissed at 11:30 a.m. and elementary schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
Bellefonte Area School District will dismiss secondary students at 1 p.m. and elementary students at 2 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.
Bald Eagle Area School District will dismiss elementary schools at 12:30 p.m. today and secondary schools at 12:40 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.
State College Area School District will dismiss elementary schools at 1 p.m. and secondary schools at 1:40 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.
State College Friends School will dismiss all students early at 1 p.m. Young Scholars of Central PA Charter School will dismiss students early at 1:20 p.m.
Penns Valley Area School District will dismiss elementary students at 1:15 p.m., intermediate students at 1:35 p.m. and high school students at 1:45 p.m. The STEAM night scheduled for this evening at Penns Valley Elementary and Intermediate School will be postponed, according to a message from the district.
Parts of Centre County experienced spots of slickness during the morning commute, but temperatures are now hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s in most places, said National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Evanego.
Though the air temperature is above freezing in most places, he said, “the ground was a little bit slower to recover temperature wise” and there might be some lingering ice or slushiness.
By early evening, temperatures are expected to drop 10-15 degrees, which means “anything that’s still wet by this evening could refreeze,” Evanego said.
The rain is predicted to end before temperatures drop, but there could be some wet snowflakes that mix in before it ends.
Places that don’t see much sun this time of year, or slopes that face north, could see ice and slush. People who are traveling today should be conscientious of potentially icy roadways, he said, and travel with care.
