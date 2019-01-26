Local

Police investigating identity theft ring in Centre County. Here’s what you need to know

By Bret Pallotto

January 26, 2019 10:30 AM

Every local Centre County law enforcement agency, state police at Rockview and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating an “identity theft ring” in Centre County.

After residents have their identity stolen, state police at Rockview said that information is then used to create fraudulent Sprint accounts and to purchase multiple iPhones.

Once the iPhones are to be delivered, someone involved with the scam will either pick up the package from the residence or approach the delivery truck driver, present a fraudulent identification and take the package, according to police.

Anyone with information about the scam or anyone who believes they may have been scammed is urged to contact their police department.

