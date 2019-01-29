Local

Multivehicle crash shuts down part of I-80

By Lauren Muthler

January 29, 2019 08:43 AM

Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle
Update: The interstate was re-opened at about 9:40 a.m.

All lanes are closed in both directions between the DuBois/Penfield and Clearfield exits on Interstate 80 Tuesday morning due to multiple weather-related crashes between the 101 and 111 milemarkers in Clearfield County, according to PennDOT.

It’s unclear from dispatch reports exactly how many vehicles are involved, but Snow Shoe and Hope fire companies are reporting at least three tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.

Traffic is being directed off the Interstate at the DuBois exit and will follow a detour using Routes 255 and 153 before re-entering the Interstate at the Penfield exit, PennDOT said in a release. The detour will be in effect until further notice.

State police, Sandy Township, Penfield and Lawrence Township fire companies are responding.

The interstate closed at about 7:25 a.m. Check https://www.511pa.com/ for real-time traffic updates.

