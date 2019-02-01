Why you might run into a Grammy-nominated singer in State College this spring

This spring, be on the look out for a man walking across America through State College, just because he wants to.
Mike Posner, of “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” and “Cooler Than Me” fame, is walking across the country from Asbury Park, New Jersey, to Venice Beach, California, starting on March 1. One of the cities he plans to stop in is State College.
Posner announced “The Walk Across America” via the music video of his latest single, “Move On,” inspired by the death of his close friend and fellow musician Avicii in April 2018 as well as losing his father to brain cancer.
“Why would I do such a thing?” The video asks. “Cuz I want to!!!”
Other Pennsylvania cities he plans to stop in include Allentown and Centralia, as well as Ann Arbor, Michigan, home of fellow Big Ten college, The University of Michigan.
Posner released the full list of cities and information on how you can join him on his walk via an Instagram post.
In the post, he details that the cities listed are merely checkpoints, and that he’ll make stops in other towns and cities. The route is subject to change, he said.
People are also invited to join and walk with him, but under some specific rules, such as no drugs or alcohol and treating people kindly.
He says he has no idea when exactly he will make it to each city, so it’s unknown when the journey will make a stop in State College.
Posner said that people can track him via Instagram @mikeposner and his website, www.mikeposner.com.
