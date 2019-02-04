Man serving life sentence for murder found dead at Rockview state prison

A Rockview state prison inmate who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder died Sunday, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Prison staff and ambulance personnel each performed CPR on David Fry after he was found unresponsive in his cell, according to Superintendent Mark Garman. The 40-year-old’s official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County coroner.
Fry was convicted in Erie County in 1998 and sentenced to life in prison. He arrived at Rockview state prison on Jan. 24, according to the DOC.
It’s the second inmate death reported in the area in the past few weeks. Conard Carpenter, 54, who was charged in Lycoming County in 2016 with five felonies relating to child sex assault, was found dead in his cell at Benner state prison on Jan. 20.
