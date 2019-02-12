With a winter storm warning in effect, here’s what’s closed in Centre County

A messy wintry mix, with sleet and freezing rain in the forecast, has led to many closures and cancellations throughout Centre County.

Penn State has closed all classes and activities Tuesday at its University Park campus, including classes and exams, until 5 p.m. Only employees previously identified as performing essential services should report as regularly scheduled, unless advised otherwise by their supervisor, according to a release.

State College, Bellefonte, Bald Eagle, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola area school districts are also closed on Tuesday. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy is closed, with a virtual day for students. The Central Pennsylvania Institute for Science and Technology is also closed. P-O also issued at two-hour delay for Wednesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. AccuWeather is calling for sleet through noon, and freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of 1-2 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are expected throughout central Pa.

Harris, College and Patton townships and State College borough are under snow emergencies, meaning all vehicles must be removed from township or borough streets until the emergency has ended.

There are a variety of other closures/delays Tuesday:

Mount Nittany Physician Group practices and lab and imaging services at physician group locations are closed. Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center and all other outpatient departments will open at 10 a.m.

Penn State Health Medical Group clinics in State College will open at 10 a.m.

Centre County Library’s Bookmobile will be off the road Tuesday, and all branches are closed.

Schlow Centre Region Library is closed.

All meals and transportation services are canceled for the Centre Region Active Adult Center.

The Centre County United Way is closed.

CATA will operate on its Full Service “Lite” schedule. There will be no HC, NE, VE, RC, RP, WE or Green Link Service.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had a full commercial vehicle ban on Interstate 99 from the interchange in Bellefonte to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and I-80 through Centre County to the New Jersey state line until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A state trooper’s patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a brown minivan at about 9:45 a.m. just before the Shiloh Road exit on I-99, as the trooper was parked along the side of the road after pulling over a tractor-trailer. No one was transported, according to dispatch. A Subaru also went into the median around that same location a few hours later.

A vehicle also crashed into a tree on Earlystown Road at 12:52 p.m. Boalsburg Fire Company and fire police responded, in which one patient sustained a possible arm injury.

A vehicle crash on the Port Matilda Mountain a little after 7:30 p.m. briefly closed down U.S. 322 as responders worked to remove the vehicle from the scene. Traffic remained slow-moving for awhile after the vehicle was removed.

A tractor-trailer crash on Route 144 has all lanes closed in both directions between Thomas Hill Road and Devils Elbow Road, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to PennDOT.

Check back for updates on this story.



