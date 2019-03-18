Centre County fire and EMS organizations awarded six figures in state grants

More than $130,000 in state grant money is heading to Centre County fire and emergency response organizations, state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, announced Monday.

Twelve emergency response groups will receive $136,226 to complete essential projects, such as construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training or reduction of existing debt.

“The members of these organizations serve and protect the rest of us, often risking their own lives to do so,” Benninghoff said in a press release Monday. “I am grateful for their steadfast, 24-hour commitment to our community, and congratulate them on these awards.”

The grant program is administered annually through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. This year, the local money — which comes from state proceeds from slot machine gaming — is spread mostly throughout the southern and eastern portions of the county.

Here is the breakdown of organizations receiving grant funding:

Alpha Fire Company: $14,811

Bellefonte Emergency Medical Services: $7,155

Boalsburg Fire Company: $14,316

Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company: $12,007

Centre LifeLink EMS Inc.: $7,155

Gregg Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1: $11,677

Logan Fire Company No. 1: $14,316

Penns Valley Emergency Medical Services Inc.: $7,155

Pleasant Gap Fire Company No. 1: $13,986

Pleasant Gap Fire Company No. 1 Emergency Medical Services: $7,155

Undine Fire Company No. 2: $13,326

Walker Township Volunteer Fire Company: $13,162

Scott Rhoat, executive director and chief of Bellefonte EMS, said his company applies for the grant every year and usually uses the money for vehicle purchases.

“And this year along with last year, we used it to pay for the ambulance that we purchased in 2018,” he said.

Like most emergency vehicles, the ambulance cost Bellefonte EMS $253,000, a sum the company will pay off over 15 years, he said.

Though this year’s grant is a small part of Bellefonte EMS’ budget, said Rhoat, “it is very beneficial.”