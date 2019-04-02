Local
Foundation in honor of PennDot worker killed last year aims to help area fire companies
Lack of manpower causes stress for area fire departments
A new foundation in Warriors Mark that was started to honor a firefighter who was killed last year is raising money to help volunteer fire companies stay afloat.
The Run 4 Responders 5K will be held May 4 in memory of Robert “Bobby” Gensimore, a PennDOT employee who was killed Feb. 17, 2018 on Interstate 99 in Logan Township, Blair County. Gensimore, who was also a member of the Warriors Mark Volunteer Fire Company, was struck by a driver while setting flares on the highway. (Read more here)
