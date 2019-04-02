Foundation in honor of PennDot worker killed last year aims to help area fire companies

Lack of manpower causes stress for area fire departments Fire departments across Centre County need more manpower. Philisburg firefighter Justin Butterworth and Howard firefighter Mark Ott talk about the issues their companies are facing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fire departments across Centre County need more manpower. Philisburg firefighter Justin Butterworth and Howard firefighter Mark Ott talk about the issues their companies are facing.

A new foundation in Warriors Mark that was started to honor a firefighter who was killed last year is raising money to help volunteer fire companies stay afloat.

The Run 4 Responders 5K will be held May 4 in memory of Robert “Bobby” Gensimore, a PennDOT employee who was killed Feb. 17, 2018 on Interstate 99 in Logan Township, Blair County. Gensimore, who was also a member of the Warriors Mark Volunteer Fire Company, was struck by a driver while setting flares on the highway. (Read more here)

