Local

Foundation in honor of PennDot worker killed last year aims to help area fire companies

By David Kaplan

Lack of manpower causes stress for area fire departments

Fire departments across Centre County need more manpower. Philisburg firefighter Justin Butterworth and Howard firefighter Mark Ott talk about the issues their companies are facing. By
Up Next
Fire departments across Centre County need more manpower. Philisburg firefighter Justin Butterworth and Howard firefighter Mark Ott talk about the issues their companies are facing. By

A new foundation in Warriors Mark that was started to honor a firefighter who was killed last year is raising money to help volunteer fire companies stay afloat.

The Run 4 Responders 5K will be held May 4 in memory of Robert “Bobby” Gensimore, a PennDOT employee who was killed Feb. 17, 2018 on Interstate 99 in Logan Township, Blair County. Gensimore, who was also a member of the Warriors Mark Volunteer Fire Company, was struck by a driver while setting flares on the highway. (Read more here)



This is part of the Centre Daily Times’ partnership with WTAJ for daily news content.
  Comments  

Read Next

State College borough leaders address Osagie shooting, call for public release of report

State College

State College borough leaders address Osagie shooting, call for public release of report

The State College police shooting death of Osazie Osagie was the main thing on most people’s minds at Monday’s Borough Council meeting. Mayor Donald Hahn said he hopes to open the full report on the investigation to the public.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service