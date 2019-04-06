Jonas Brothers surprise fans with show in downtown State College

The Jonas Brothers had a surprise performance at Champs Downtown on Friday night. They were joined on stage at one point by Penn State Football Coach James Franklin, who invited the band to the White Out game. Screenshot/Twitter

The recently reunited Jonas Brothers made a surprise appearance in downtown State College on Friday night.

The band performed at Champs Downtown, which band member Joe Jonas has shown an affinity for on social media, especially in recent weeks as he urged his followers to vote for Champs in a #BarstoolBestBar Twitter poll.

“Maybe I got something up my sleeve if @ChampsPennState wins,” he tweeted on Thursday, before the poll ended and Champs was announced the winner.

Joe Jonas is no stranger to Penn State or surprise performances in town — his band DNCE performed at Thon in 2017.

This time, he brought his brothers and their famous partners. Joe Jonas’ fiancee, actress Sophie Turner, also joined the social media push for her followers to vote for Champs in the contest in recent days.

Turner was in State College for the impromptu Champs show, along with Nick Jonas’ wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas.

Even Penn State football Coach James Franklin got into Jonas Brothers fever, sharing the stage with the band after the performance, giving the brothers football jerseys and leading a chant of “We are,” according to a post on the Penn State Football Twitter page.

Franklin also invited the band to Penn State’s White Out game.

“See you at the White Out,” he tweeted with a photo of the band.