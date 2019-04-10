Local

Centre County fire company becomes designated shelter space

By David Kaplan

‘Great sense of satisfaction serving the community’

There’s a new emergency shelter in Centre County, and it’s taken one rural community a lot of time and money to make it happen.

Centre County previously donated a generator to the Howard Fire Company to help it become a designated Red Cross shelter.

“Several years ago I saw that there was a lack of shelters in this area, besides the schools that are automatically shelters, and saw that we had the space,” Howard Fire Company President Mark Ott said. “I had to find out what we needed to be able to provide electricity to this building when electricity was out in the area.” (Read more from WTAJ here)

