Local

With severe weather headed to the area, a tornado watch has been issued for Centre County

Severe thunderstorms roll through Centre County

Severe thunderstorms ripped through Centre County in October 2018 as most of the state was under a tornado watch. By
Up Next
Severe thunderstorms ripped through Centre County in October 2018 as most of the state was under a tornado watch. By

With severe weather in the forecast across most of Pennsylvania on Sunday night, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for areas including Centre County.

The tornado watch is in effect through 3 a.m. Monday, the NWS said.

The showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday evening and night, with damaging winds 60 mph or greater, according to the NWS. Heavy rain from the thunderstorms may lead to isolated instances of flooding and a “short-lived tornado” is also possible.

  Comments  

Read Next

What are the biggest hurdles to providing rural broadband? Regional leaders weigh in
Video media Created with Sketch.

Local

What are the biggest hurdles to providing rural broadband? Regional leaders weigh in

Public entities and private companies need to come together to solve cost issues that prevent rural residents from accessing reliable broadband, regional leaders told the CDT. Read on to hear what else our 14 respondents think.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service