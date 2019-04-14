With severe weather headed to the area, a tornado watch has been issued for Centre County

Severe thunderstorms roll through Centre County Severe thunderstorms ripped through Centre County in October 2018 as most of the state was under a tornado watch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Severe thunderstorms ripped through Centre County in October 2018 as most of the state was under a tornado watch.

With severe weather in the forecast across most of Pennsylvania on Sunday night, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for areas including Centre County.

The tornado watch is in effect through 3 a.m. Monday, the NWS said.

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather across most of Pennsylvania this evening into early tonight. The primary severe weather threat will be in the form of damaging winds. There are also flooding concerns late this evening through the overnight hours. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/Y5CneQukuQ — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 14, 2019

The showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday evening and night, with damaging winds 60 mph or greater, according to the NWS. Heavy rain from the thunderstorms may lead to isolated instances of flooding and a “short-lived tornado” is also possible.