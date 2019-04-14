Local
With severe weather headed to the area, a tornado watch has been issued for Centre County
Severe thunderstorms roll through Centre County
With severe weather in the forecast across most of Pennsylvania on Sunday night, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for areas including Centre County.
The tornado watch is in effect through 3 a.m. Monday, the NWS said.
The showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday evening and night, with damaging winds 60 mph or greater, according to the NWS. Heavy rain from the thunderstorms may lead to isolated instances of flooding and a “short-lived tornado” is also possible.
