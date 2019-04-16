Some of your favorite places that closed in 2018 Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year

Another State College restaurant is closing its doors, as Mamma Mia’s pizzeria will be relocating to Florida at the end of April after 10 years in downtown State College.

The last day of operation will be April 26, the final day of classes for Penn State’s spring semester.

The pizzeria, located at 128 E. College Ave., said in a statement that the business owners have sold the establishment and plan to relocate to the owner’s home state of Florida.

“We would like to thank the State College and Penn State community for being our friends and family for the past 10 years we will miss you dearly,” the statement said.

The restaurant opened its one and only location in State College in 2009, and specialized in all realms of authentic Italian cuisine, from pizza and pasta to sandwiches and appetizers.

The restaurant’s hours are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.