A historic Penns Valley church needs saving. Here’s how you can help

Historical church nestled in Spring Mills Rain falls and birds chirp at the historic Egg Hill Church in Spring Mills in June 2017.

The Egg Hill Church outside Spring Mills is in need of help.

The church, built in 1860 and now featured in the National Register of Historic Places, has a crumbling foundation, said Vonnie Henninger, president of the Egg Hill Conservancy Committee. An architect who inspected the church said the building is in good shape but the foundation is deteriorating and needs $35,000 worth of renovations, Henninger said.

If the foundation were left to decay, she said, the church would only have several years left.

This isn’t the first time the church has needed saving. In 1979, the church’s Methodist District Conference of Pennsylvania trustees had tried to sell the building and have the new owner demolish it, to discourage vandals targeting the church from harming the nearby cemetery, according to a 1980 Centre Daily Times article.

At the same time, the Egg Hill Conservancy formed and was able to lease the church from the trustees the next year, preventing almost certain demolition, according to a 1997 CDT article.

Though the church suspended regular services in 1927 due to decreased attendance, it hosts a homecoming service every September. The church is usually packed then, Henninger said.

She added that the church also hosts weddings and other special events throughout the year.

“It just would be a shame for anything to happen to (the church), and now is the time we have to (repair) it,” she said.

To donate to the foundation repair efforts, visit www.gofundme.com/save-egg-hill-church. Checks can also be sent to Egg Hill Conservancy, 107 Brown Road, Rebersburg, PA 16872.