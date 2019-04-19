Local
Centre County under flash flood watch
Turn around, don’t drown
Heavy showers and thunderstorms could bring flash floods to Centre County from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch starting at 2 p.m. Friday for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Centre, Clinton, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties. State College, Philipsburg, Lock Haven, Renovo and Lewistown are among the towns included in the watch.
According to the weather service, flooding is likely along streams and creeks, as well as low-lying areas. For flood safety and preparedness tips, visit weather.gov/safety/flood.
