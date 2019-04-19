Centre County under flash flood watch

Turn around, don’t drown PennDOT encourages drivers not to attempt to cross flooded roadways, promoting the hashtag #turnarounddontdrown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PennDOT encourages drivers not to attempt to cross flooded roadways, promoting the hashtag #turnarounddontdrown.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could bring flash floods to Centre County from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch starting at 2 p.m. Friday for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Centre, Clinton, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties. State College, Philipsburg, Lock Haven, Renovo and Lewistown are among the towns included in the watch.

According to the weather service, flooding is likely along streams and creeks, as well as low-lying areas. For flood safety and preparedness tips, visit weather.gov/safety/flood.