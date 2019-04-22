Central Pa. native hopes to advance on ‘The Voice’ — and he needs your help

Altoona native Jimmy Mowery will perform on NBC’s “The Voice” on Monday. NBC.com

Altoona native Jimmy Mowery has impressed the coaches with his first two performances on NBC’s “The Voice.” But when he takes the stage Monday night, he’ll have to appeal to a different crowd: viewers.

For the first time this season, those watching at home get to decide which contestants advance to the next round of the singing competition.

Monday’s episode will feature the second half of what the show calls “live cross battles,” in which singers from opposing teams are chosen in real time by their coaches to perform against each other. Viewer votes determine the winner. The cross battles are a new feature in the show’s 16th season.

Mowery was inspired to pursue a career in music after his father, a musician, was killed. Mowery was 11 when a man broke into his home on Thanksgiving morning and fatally shot his father in front of his family.

“Whenever he passed away, I was like this is his dream to do this and it just became mine,” he told The Sun News in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “It became my mission to kind of complete that story that he started. That’s what got me into it.”

Mowery sang Charlie Puth’s “Attention” during his blind audition and received chair turns from veteran coach Adam Levine and newcomer John Legend. Ultimately, he chose Levine as his coach.

During the battles, Mowery performed Usher’s “U Got It Bad” with teammate Kalvin Jarvis. Levine declared Jarvis the winner, but before Mowery could begin his goodbyes, Legend swooped in with the steal.

Happy to welcome Jimmy to #TeamLegend. Thanks for the gift @adamlevine #VoiceBattles — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 9, 2019

While Mowery moved to Myrtle Beach in 2011, he hasn’t forgotten his roots. He posted a Facebook video Sunday with a shoutout to central Pennsylvania.

“Happy Easter. Hope you’re eating lots of ham, lots of chocolate-covered eggs, chocolate-covered ham — Gardners Peanut Butter Meltaways if you’re in 814,” he said. “Please make sure you watch me tomorrow night on The Voice.”

Fans can vote starting at 8 p.m. Monday on the “Voice” app and at nbc.com/voicevote.

“I need everyone I’ve ever met, in my corner voting,” Mowery wrote on Facebook.

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Monday with the results at 9 p.m. Tuesday on NBC.