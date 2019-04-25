Plants, furniture and more: What to expect from the Foxdale Village garage sale

Local garage sale helps residents bond and raise funds Residents find camaraderie as they prepare for the Foxdale spring garage sale. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Residents find camaraderie as they prepare for the Foxdale spring garage sale.

Garage sale season is just about upon us, and Foxdale Village residents have been busy preparing for their biannual sale that features everything from electronics to plants and dinnerware.

The sale, which includes more than 20 booths, will be open to the public 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Foxdale Village, 500 E. Marylyn Ave. A separate sale is 2-4 p.m. Friday for residents, staff and their immediate families.

The sale is run entirely by Foxdale residents and all proceeds of the sale will go back in to funding resident activities.

Carter Ackerman, overall chair of the garage sale, said that the public should expect to find some good deals throughout the day.

“When people move in and out of Foxdale, they have a lot of things to donate because they’re downsizing,” Ackerman said. “They have good stuff and they donate it are happy to sell it.”

Furniture items, according to Ackerman, are the most popular items that sell at the garage sale, and for this spring’s sale there will be six booths featuring a variety of furniture.

Ackerman said that items that don’t sell are usually placed on online marketplaces like Craigslist or eBay.

“We like to keep our prices pretty low, but we don’t want to give it away either,” Ackerman said. “The variety of stuff we have is pretty amazing.”





The spring sale is just one of two of the garage sales Foxdale will hold this year. Their fall garage sale will take place the weekend of Sept. 27-28, an off weekend from Penn State football being in town.

Volunteers are still needed for Saturday’s event. To sign up or learn more information, reach out to Suzanne Lamb, 867-3960.