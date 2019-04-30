The Rivet is a new makerspace coming to State College. Here’s what you’ll find there

A new makerspace is coming to State College The Rivet makerspace is coming to Discovery Space in State College. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Rivet makerspace is coming to Discovery Space in State College. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content.

Construction is about to begin on what many are calling a unique space in State College. “The Rivet” will be housed in Discovery Space on Atherton Street.

On Monday, The Rivet hosted the last of its “Maker Monday” series, which looked to show community members different things they can create. Monday’s event taught locals how to brew their own beer.

The new space will offer many more options to young entrepreneurs looking to jump-start their business. (Read more here from WTAJ)