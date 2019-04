Trailer: Rural Disconnect: Solving Pennsylvania’s broadband crisis The Centre Daily Times and McClatchy’s Washington Bureau propose a multi-platform project that dives deeply into the problem and potential public- and private-sector solutions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Centre Daily Times and McClatchy’s Washington Bureau propose a multi-platform project that dives deeply into the problem and potential public- and private-sector solutions.

The Centre Daily Times is looking for your feedback. We strive to be your local news source and to be essential in your lives, whether you read us on your phone, your tablet or at your kitchen table with your morning coffee.

Please take a moment to complete the survey below, which will also be published in the print version of the CDT.