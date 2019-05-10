Who’s running to represent your township or borough? Your guide to local races

Important changes coming to voting machines Jonathan Marks, Commissioner for the Bureau of Commissions, Elections and Legislation, and members of the Pennsylvania Department of State held an expo to show Centre County voters new voting equipment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jonathan Marks, Commissioner for the Bureau of Commissions, Elections and Legislation, and members of the Pennsylvania Department of State held an expo to show Centre County voters new voting equipment.

Bellefonte Borough Council Ward 1

Candidates (vote for 1):





Douglas A. Johnson

Party: Dem

Date of Birth: Jan. 20, 1951

Education: Bellefonte Area High School; U.S. Army Signal School engineering courses; Job related.

Qualifications: One term Bellefonte Planning Commission, one four-year term Bellefonte Borough Council

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1. Formulate the budget and enforce ordinances and resolutions, adopt a budget and the difficult task of levying taxes when needed. Work with the borough administration and the tax base to formulate a budget affordable to the residents of Bellefonte. We need to find other resources to fund our borough and infrastructure. 2. Consider studies to consolidate both police and fire services in the borough of Bellefonte and surrounding townships. Approve expenditures and hire employees in the best interest of the borough residents. 3. Be a problem solver as an agent for the borough citizens, be the recipient of complaints, ideas and suggestions of the borough residents. Thus being a public servant to our borough residents. Make every effort to attract new commerce to Bellefonte. Work closely with county government to exchange ideas and infrastructure demands within the borough of Bellefonte. This can only be accomplished by open dialog between the borough and county officials.

Bellefonte Borough Council Ward 2

Candidates (vote for not more than two):





Gina Thompson

Party: Dem





Bellefonte Borough Council Ward 3

Candidates (vote for one):





Joanne Tosti-Vasey

Party: Dem





Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/JoanneTV4PDSC





Date of Birth: 1953

Education: Ph.D. Penn State, M.S. Virginia Tech, B.S. Virginia Tech

Qualifications: Member of council since 2016; current president of council; vice chair, Spring Creek Watershed Commission; vice president, Bellefonte Historic Preservation Foundation; member, Bellefonte Intervalley Chamber of Commerce; chair, Centre County Advisory Council to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission; civil rights and women’s rights activist

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JTostiVaseyBellefonteCouncil

Twitter: @tosti-vasey

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?





A: If re-elected, I will continue to 1) Work with the business and the arts/cultural communities (e.g., Downtown Bellefonte Inc.; Bellefonte Intervalley Chamber of Commerce; Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association; Historic Bellefonte Inc., etc.) to continue developing a vibrant downtown Bellefonte. 2) Work with the county government to balance the needs of our shared town. Since becoming a member of council, I worked with the county commissioners to create a successful annual joint town hall meeting where both the county and Bellefonte borough presents what’s happening here and then listening and responding to community questions. 3) Plan for and develop an integrated waterfront district and downtown commercial district in an architecturally and environmentally sensitive and appropriate manner. This includes working with the Bellefonte Historic and Architectural Review Board, the Industrial Authority and the multiple community preservation organizations. These priorities, however, won’t come without due diligence and oversight. We need elected officials who are concerned about an open and responsive local government who listen to the public and who work with local businesses for an improved downtown. I’ll fight for these priorities.

Benner Township Board of Supervisors

Candidates (vote for one):

Thomas Kalinowski

Party: Dem

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/Kalinowski4Benner-150903922495549/

Date of Birth: Sept. 18, 1962

Education: B.A. history, University of Delaware

Qualifications: Concerned citizen

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomas.kalinowski.142

Twitter: kalinowski4ben1

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My top priority will be climate change. Last year was, by far, the wettest ever in Benner Township. State College normally averages 40 inches of rain a year; last year it reached 64 inches. This is not a unique event - this is the new normal. Benner Township needs to adopt new strategies to deal with a new climate. In the short term, we need to create a literal rainy-day fund to deal with climate-related emergencies. In the long term, we need to update the township’s zoning ordinance to reflect the new reality. Another top priority is police protection. Unlike neighboring Spring and Patton townships, Benner does not have its own police force, instead relying on the state police for law enforcement. A plan is now in place in Harrisburg to charge municipalities like ours for state police protection - under the current formula Benner would have to pay over half a million dollars a year. Whether share the Spring Township police force, continue to use the state police, or create our own police force, we’re going to have to find a way to pay for it. Finally, our township’s residents are concerned about the current board’s efforts to use a rezoning effort to reduce environmental protection for Spring Creek, which is the jewel of Centre County and the state’s top trout fishing stream. I want to see our environmental protections maintained, which will also involve mean anticipating the effects of climate change.

Nate Campbell

Party: Rep





Campaign Website: www.campbell4supervisor.com





Date of Birth: June 6, 1980

Education: Pittsburgh Technical College

Qualifications: 13 years on the Benner Township Planning Commission-current chairman, DEP Roundtable member, Nittany Valley Joint Planning Commission member, Airport Master Plan Committee representative, Benner Township Environmental Committee member.

Facebook: Campbell4supervisor

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?





A: Communication - Many of the issues that I have seen in my 13 years on the Planning Commission could have been lessened or avoided by informing residents what was happening and why. Simply listening and talking through issues can make a big difference and help bring together ideas to find a solution that works for everyone. Ways to improve communication: Facebook/email options/update township website. Police coverage - the state has been pushing for local municipalities to pay for police coverage. This under the latest proposal would cost Benner Township $160,000-plus. This cost would require a tax increase - options need explored to prevent or lessen that burden that would be put on the residents of the township. Some of the options I believe will need explored: partner with Spring Township for police coverage/can the county sheriff be used to provide service?/is the state fee the best option, and what do we get when paying for coverage? Zoning - Changing the zoning to allow for more housing in the AG and forested zones as well as the lack of environmental regulations and the changes to the Spring Creek Canyon Overlay will have long-term effects. With more development the township character will change, more services will be expected, roads will need improved, more employees will be expected. Taxes would probably increase to cover these changes. Development is going to happen, but balance and an eye to the future is required and needed. I will work to find this balance.

Larry J. Lingle





Party: Rep





Campaign Website: Larrylingleforsupervisor.com





Date of Birth: Sept. 24, 1955

Education: Graduation from State College Area High School; graduation from Centre County Vo-Tech

Qualifications: Faith United Methodist, mission team leader; Benner Township Planning Commission; Sowing Seeds in Belize, board member

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?





A: Improve communication with township residents (Facebook). Helping to review current zoning issues with upgrades to be user friendly to current landowners. Help to provide better road conditions.

College Township Council





Candidates (vote for not more than three):





D. Richard Francke

Party: Rep

Date of Birth: March 30, 1966





Education: Diploma, State College Area High School; Bachelor of Science, operations management; minor, business logistics, Penn State

Qualifications: Retired first sergeant, Pennsylvania Army National Guard; previous member, College Township Zoning Hearing Board; previous commissioner, College Township Planning Commission; current councilman, College Township Council; current commissioner, Centre County Planning Commission

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?





A: One of the many projects I’ve had the honor of participating with my council peers on is the development of a draft mission statement for College Township: “To protect and enhance quality of life, while facilitating responsible growth and maintaining harmony between rural and urban areas, in an efficient and responsible manner for all its citizens.” This mission statement is supported by a number of goals that help focus my and, hopefully, the township’s efforts. Of those, my top three priorities of the six currently proposed are: to promote economic (re)development activities that increase citizen access to quality work opportunities while maintaining the township’s tax base; to insure the availability and access to adequate and affordable housing for every resident; and to facilitate township growth while protecting and preserving the environment and maximizing the use of public infrastructure. None of the above can occur in exclusion of any of the others. To accomplish them will require good communication to ensure our elected and appointed officials understand the wants, desires and needs of those they represent. With that understanding, sound planning principles must be employed to chart the path forward via zoning, ordinances, policies, etc. Finally, the path will require leadership to make the tough and sometimes unpopular decisions to keep the township moving forward without sacrificing what we hold dear today.

Steven J. Lyncha

Party: Rep

Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors Ward 1





Candidates (vote for one):





Laura Dininni

Party: Dem

Date of Birth: March 14, 1968





Education: B.S., psychology, 1991

Qualifications: I’m a 30-year resident of the region, and an active community member knowledgeable about the issues.

Facebook: https://fb.me/LauraDForFergusonTownshipSupervisor

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My first priority is that citizens are given a seat at the table and voice in decision-making. I’ll establish citizen advisory committees to assist with important decisions affecting the community. Committees I’ve helped to establish include the township Parks Committee and a Sourcewater Protection Stakeholder Committee. I strongly support government that’s transparent, accessible and responsive to citizens. I’ll continue to work one on one with, and advocate for citizens. And I’ll continue to build an economic development strategy that invests in our natural and agricultural heritage. We have a beautiful natural world around us in Ferguson Township. Not only beautiful, it is also a solid base on which our agricultural economy was founded and a way to grow the economy sustainably. I will continue to work with the residents of Ferguson Township to plan and invest in economic and community development that builds on the natural beauty and heritage of the Township.

Ralph F. Wheland

Party: Rep

Date of Birth: May 4, 1950





Education: Graduate of State College Area High School, U.S. Air Force electronics school

Qualifications: I am a lifelong Ferguson Township resident who has served 23 years on the planning commission, at times as the chair. I have also served as the Ferguson Township representative to the Centre Region Planning Commission and on various subcommittees throughout the years focusing on local development and township ordinances.

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?





A: 1 . Fiscal responsibility through prudent use of township resources and tax revenue. Ferguson Township has historically been conservative in budget management and I would strive to continue that policy. 2. Intelligent development and farmland preservation. Growth is vital to a community, but must be carefully planned as permitted through zoning. 3. Quality of life. I would support our police and public works departments as they ensure and enhance public safety. I would promote development of parks and open space for resident recreation and athletic opportunities.

Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors Ward 2

Candidates (vote for one):





Prasenjit Mitra

Party: Dem

Date of Birth: May 9, 1971





Education: Ph.D., electrical engineering, Stanford University, 2003 M.S. computer science, The University of Texas at Austin, 1994 B. Tech. (Hons.), Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, 1993

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1. Citizen engagement and involvement: Use my information technology background to figure out how we can inform and get better participation from our citizens in municipal governance and decisions. Website improvements, more effective use of social media, comprehensive communication strategies, engaging with community activists and action groups, hosting or facilitating community days/events have all been shown to be effective. 2. Climate change: We need prudent and sustainable development of our township. We need to preserve the farmlands where advisable and we need to develop our town sustainably to leave a better place for our children and grandchildren. I will focus my efforts towards sustainable plans for evidence-based, cost-effective methods to reduce the carbon footprint of our township. 3. Responsible spending: My objective is to get the best value for any township money we spend. I am not penny-wise/pound-foolish. That is, my objective is not always to reduce current spending if it increases our costs down the road. But, I want to be a very prudent steward of our taxpayers’ money. How much money do we have? What is the best way to spend that money? I am a deliberate decision-maker not afraid of investing in our future but I also want to cut waste wherever I can to get the best possible deal for our taxpayers.

Janet Whitaker

Party: Rep

Date of Birth: April 11, 1950





Education: B.A. social science

Qualifications: High school teacher for 24 years; Ferguson Township supervisor four years

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?





A: If elected, I would like to help in passing legislation that encourages family values. As an alternative to digital entertainment, I would emphasize family activities through the development and maintenance of parks. In regards to the general welfare of the community, I would support the police and first responders in keeping our community safe from drugs and gangs. Safety and a healthy community are important. Maintaining roadways, finding alternative ways to reduce traffic and remaining sensitive to our township’s infrastructure are things I am passionate about. I would like to see our township be on the cutting edge in the treatment and eradication of Lyme disease. Educating the public about how prevalent the tick problem is in Ferguson Township is key. I would work to encourage well planned business development in the township. Jobs are vital to living in a dynamic community. If elected, I would listen to my constituents’ ideas and concerns when weighing and making decisions that affect our community .

Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors Ward 3

Candidates (vote for one):





Patty Stephens

Party: Dem

Date of Birth: 53 years old





Education: B.A. - Penn State; M.S.S.A. - Case Western Reserve

Qualifications: 24 years as a Navy wife active in military organizations and community service at each duty station. I was a proud stay at home mom/foundation for our children through our seven duty stations and countless moves (domestic and overseas).

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?





A: My top three priorities would be protecting the environment, the growth and protection of public transportation and community engagement. I believe addressing each of these can be done through personal education, practice and active listening. I enjoy living in a university town that offers many classes and lectures on environmental issues. I enjoy the information and the discussions. As a non-driver, I practice the use of public transit daily. Advocating for increased use of public transit is very important to me. Having always been the “new person,” I have made a habit of getting involved as a way of knowing my community and neighbors. I enjoy giving back to each community that I live in.

Jeremie Thompson

Party: Rep

Campaign Website: http://www.jeremiethompson.com





Date of Birth: March 4, 1989

Education: Penn State, 2012: B.S. in labor and employment relations; concentrations in human resources and organizational leadership; and minor in business and the liberal arts.

Qualifications: Ferguson Township Planning Commission and Centre Regional Planning Commission representative; 10-plus years of experience in retail and customer service; actively engaged participant in local government, and a lifetime of experience in the farming community.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremieFTWP/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeremieFTWP

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1. Housing: Promote housing options that are more inclusive to families, young professionals, seniors and people with disabilities. I believe we need to collaborate with residents, housing professionals, the Centre Region Council of Governments and other stakeholder groups collectively to create solutions to address the housing concerns and needs in the township and the Centre Region. 2. Transportation: Transportation improvements that mitigate traffic issues while ensuring safety throughout our neighborhoods. Transportation in the region has presented a lot of concerns and challenges. There are numerous options from signage, road projects, to education that we can implement to address cut-through traffic, dangerous intersections/roads, school bus safety concerns, etc. We should be attentive to resident concerns in relation to roads, walkways, and transit. Furthermore, if passed by the state Legislature, I would support equipping our police with radar to enforce speed limits. 3. Planning: Analyze the impacts of current development and explore/plan for future development opportunities both locally and regionally. a). We should analyze the effects of development and create solutions to address challenges created by development. b). Instead of planning reactively, we should plan proactively into the future. c). Further development and planning should also take into account the capabilities of fire protection and public safety, transportation and other essential services.

Harris Township Board of Supervisors

Candidates (vote for one):

Bruce E. Lord

Party: Dem

Education: Ph.D., Penn State





Qualifications: Harris Township Board of Supervisors; chair, COG Parks Capital Committee; chair, COG Steering Committee for Parks and Recreation Regional Comprehensive Plan; past chair Harris Township Shade Tree Commission; and past chair Harris Township Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My top priority is to work with our Planning Commission and township staff to insure that development in the township is done in a responsible manner that preserves the unique character of the township. Continue to work with other municipalities in the Centre Region to develop a comprehensive plan to guide recreation and open space planning in to the future. Cooperate with staff and my fellow supervisors to be good stewards of our residents’ tax dollars, while keeping the township on a fiscally sound footing.

Patton Township Board of Supervisors

Candidates (vote for not more than two):

Elliot Abrams

Party: Dem

Campaign Website: weatherscaape.org

Date of Birth: May 31, 1947

Education: B.S., M.S. in meteorology, PSU distinguished graduate, USAF Officer Training School

Qualifications: Have served for 36 years, but still leaning. Elected officials are working for the people, not the other way around.

Facebook: Elliot Abrams fan page

Twitter: accuElliot

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1. Maintain and improve upon the practice of good service for the people of Patton Township. It is important to listen to concerns and respond as well as possible. 2. Make sure that when we spend taxpayer dollars, a guiding principle is that we are investing for the future. We provide services realizing our population includes individuals with varying needs, wants, abilities, appearance, passions, concerns, lifestyles and beliefs. 3. Work to maintain and enhance quality of life. Provide and improve the services people expect from their municipality and stay within the budget.

Aaron M. Miller

Party: Dem

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/Aaron-Miller-for-Patton-Township-Board-of-Supervisors-1949407928700396/





Date of Birth: June 11, 1983

Education: Ph.D. human development and family studies, August 2019

Qualifications: Resident of Patton Township and a desire to serve my community

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Aaron-Miller-for-Patton-Township-Board-of-Supervisors-1949407928700396/

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1. Affordable housing - The cost of living continues to rise, as do real estate prices. The effect this has on the rental market, and on lower to middle income families, cannot be overstated. It’s become a big challenge for young professionals and families to get established in this and surrounding townships. Finding affordable housing solutions while working with the township, CRCOG, developers and nonprofit organizations (SCCLT for example) is one of my major goals as a supervisor. 2. Parks and play spaces - One of the greatest assets our region has is its parks and open spaces. Organizations like ClearWater Conservancy and our CR Parks and Rec have done amazing work at making recreation spaces for families, both natural and planned. Something I would like to see is a continued push to create bike trails and walking paths connecting new developments to the rest of the community. 3. Promoting and growing local business - In Patton Township the growth of commercial space along North Atherton Street continues, and yet most of these spaces are filled by national chains. I would like to see some of the new commercial spaces, such as those in the proposed Patton Crossing plan, be taken up by local entrepreneurs. Local restaurants are more likely to be invested in the community and driven to appeal to customers outside of the student population.

Spring Township Board of Supervisors

Candidates (vote for one):

Frank Royer

Party: Dem

State College Borough Council

Candidates (vote for not more than four):





Jesse Barlow

Party: Dem





Campaign Website: www.barlowforcouncil.com





Date of Birth: July 8, 1955

Education: B.A., mathematics and computer science, University of Kansas, 1977; M.S. statistics, Northwestern University, 1980; Ph.D. computer science, Northwestern University, 1981.

Qualifications: Board member, State College Community Land Trust, 2014-2016; member, Borough Council, since 2016; member, Information Technology Committee, National League of Cities, since 2017.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barlow4boroughcouncil/

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1. I intend to work for a sustainable State College borough. This includes a resolution on global climate disruption and renewable energy that will be proposed in May, pushing for green building standards during the zoning rewrite, and arguing for sustainable growth in the Centre Region. 2. I want us to embrace State College’s diversity and pursue policies that are welcoming to all residents - student residents, long-term residents and the young professionals that will be State College’s future. That means being welcoming to LGBTQA residents, residents of color and immigrants. During my first term, with my enthusiastic support, council passed an ordinance banning gay conversion therapy in the borough and established an LGBTQ Advisory Board. 3. I want to continue council’s important work sustaining strong neighborhoods and sustaining fiscal sustainability.

Deanna Behring

Party: Dem

Campaign Website: https://www.behringfortheborough.com/





Date of Birth: Sept. 8, 1963

Education: B.A. economics, French and public policy (Albion College, Michigan); M.A. international economic development (Ohio University); Ph.D. communications (Penn State)

Qualifications: Proven executive leadership in academia and government, including in the White House (Clinton administration) and Central Intelligence Agency; community leader and board member (Central Pennsylvania Community Action; Awesome Foundation; Friends of Fuse; various parent and booster organizations)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BehringfortheBorough/

Twitter: @Behring4Borough

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My priorities are the three Es: Environment, Economy and Equity. Environment - we must be more aggressive to adapt to a changing climate by promoting low-carbon living with walking/biking trails, support for public and creative transportation options, and borough investments. Economy - we need to actively support innovative people and ideas to diversify our economic base, keep young people in the borough and strengthen our tax base. Equity - we need to move quickly to address the lack of affordable housing and ensure a safe place for all members of our community. All of this must be underpinned by fiscal responsibility, with better transparency and communication with our partners in the business and nonprofit sectors, our university neighbor, our surrounding communities and other government entities. With training in economics, public policy and communications, and experience building multicultural partnerships for program development, I am ready to deliver on this vision!

David J. Brown

Party: Dem

Campaign Website: www.david-j-brown.com





Date of Birth: Jan. 29, 1944

Education: B.A. Maryknoll College Seminary; M.A., Ph.D. Ohio State University

Qualifications: Incumbent councilman, 40-year resident of borough, active community volunteer, a former PSU administrator and professor

Facebook: @brownforcouncil2019

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1) Focus on social justice needs for sexual/gender identity individuals, people of color, immigrants, religious minorities, or others not yet fully experiencing protection. Forge a stronger “safety net” assisting those marginalized by homelessness, mental health problems, gun or domestic violence. Actions: Establish and empower a borough Equity Office to coordinate training, research incidents and resolve complaints and violations. Establish an integrated steering committee of borough, PSU and county human services agents to generate needed responses and resources. 2) Plan and promote a “revitalized downtown.” Action: Implement HARB-like ordinances for protections and establish zoning and design review policies that incentivize the development of an appealing downtown. 3) Anticipate and prepare for looming financial crises arising from burgeoning costs of fire protection and capital infrastructure repairs. Action: Pursue new local taxing authority such as hotel-tax sharing or entertainment tax, and regional bond issues

Tom Dougherty III

Party: Dem

Campaign Website: tomd4bc.com





Date of Birth: Oct. 8, 1998

Education: Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School Class of 2017; University of Pittsburgh Russian Summer Language Institute; Penn State College of Liberal Arts 2021

Qualifications: Student representative on the State College Borough Council. 2018 through 2019 - University Park Undergraduate Association at-large representative and Interfraternity Council representative 2018 through present - vice president of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity Nittany Chapter 2018 through present

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tomd4bc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tomd4bc

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: Increase equitable growth of State College in a safe way - The borough of State College is reflecting a more diverse community and we must make sure that we are growing our community sustainably. Planning welcoming and embracing events for our different communities, while focusing on the safety of those groups is key to growing a safe and truly great State College. Before the end of 2020 I want to have a State College borough PRIDE Festival to demonstrate our welcoming community to all people and reassure that their safety is our priority. Coordinating other events with the Community Engagement Office in the borough will make our State College a safe space. More access to affordable housing for an affordable community - Allowing all members of our community to apply for affordable housing. With the increase of apartments downtown, there should also be an increase of units allocated for low-income residents. I want to make sure all members of our community can find State College a comfortable place to live in. This includes attracting diverse businesses to stimulate our local economy with the continuation of co-operative spaces. An increase of sustainable initiatives throughout State College and the implementation of a renewable energy goal by the end of 2020 - With the urgency of climate change, the State College borough should be making strives to be a leader in sustainability and the green movement. We can be the role model throughout Pennsylvania.

Janet Engeman

Party: Dem

Education: B.A economics





Qualifications: Incumbent State College Borough Council member, experience in management, design, organization and facilitation. Environmental activist.

Facebook: Janet Engeman for State College Borough Council

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My top three priorities are: Livability: We must address affordable housing, environmental issues such as clean air and water, local job development and promotion of diversity. Transparency: We must continue to support and encourage community involvement in local decision-making. Sustainability: We must do our part to combat climate change by supporting green solutions for energy and lifestyle activities.

Jackson J. Fitzgerald

Party: Dem

Peter Marshall

Party: Dem

Date of Birth: May 14, 1937

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business at Westminster College, New Wilmington; master’s degree in public administration from the Wharton Graduate School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Qualifications: Full time municipal manager for 40 years. Managed State College for 17 years. Managed university communities for 30 years. Municipal consultant in Pennsylvania with over 45 contracts. I am very knowledgeable about Pennsylvania municipal law, municipal services, municipal finance. I am also very familiar with the kinds of problems that State College and other university communities face. If elected, I will not require time to become familiar with State College operations or with the role of a State College council member.

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: Family-friendly neighborhoods - The borough should work to improve family-friendly neighborhoods. It is important for families to continue to find the borough as a great place to live. Families add to the fabric of our community and they typically pay the earned income tax (EIT), the borough’s most important revenue source. Losing families would affect the ability of the borough to continue to provide quality services. I will seek creative ways to help neighborhoods. A welcoming community - It is critically important for State College to be a welcoming and safe place for everyone who lives here and works and studies here, regardless of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or physical or mental abilities. The Borough Council and staff should be the leaders in these efforts. Environmental sustainability - Environmental sustainability should also be a priority for State College. This must continue as aggressively as possible.

Lynn B. Herman

Party: Rep

Date of Birth: Oct. 30, 1956





Education: B.A. political science, B.A. history, master’s of public administration

Qualifications: I was elected Pennsylvania state representative for 24 years for this area including State College borough, serving on the House Education Committee and Subcommittee on Higher Education so the concerns of our local schools and Penn State could be heard, chairman of the House Local Government Committee where all the legislation dealing with boroughs, townships and Councils of Governments came through my committee for consideration, member of the Local Government Commission, chairman of College Township Council, chairman of State College Borough Authorities Board and Tree Commission.

Q: If elected, what will be your three top priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My top priority is the preservation of State College borough’s neighborhoods, community parks, open spaces and beautiful tree-lined streets. Neighborhood preservation for borough residents is imperative as we have seen single-family homes being sold and turned into apartment dwellings to accommodate the ever increasing demand for more housing for Penn State students. Many students, and other college age people with disrespectful behaviors, come to State College for sporting events, the Arts Festival, 4th Fest and other occasions and encroach on the quality of life for longtime State College residents. I would put pressure on Penn State officials to provide more dormitory space on campus for future college applicants. More University Park dormitories would curb the need for more housing in State College neighborhoods. I favor zero-based budgeting as a method of holding the line on property taxes. I will work for necessary improvements of our local streets with minimal disruption to residents and neighborhoods. Street contractors need to do a better job than past years in repaving Atherton Street so as to minimize traffic disruptions, uneven street lanes and potholes.