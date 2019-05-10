‘Dazzling array of colors and textures.’ New art collective opens in Bellefonte

There’s a new place in Bellefonte for art and learning Jewelry artist Elizabeth Hay has opened Art a la Carte, an artisan gift shop on South Allegheny Street in Bellefonte. Artists will also teach classes to the community in the space. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jewelry artist Elizabeth Hay has opened Art a la Carte, an artisan gift shop on South Allegheny Street in Bellefonte. Artists will also teach classes to the community in the space.

When a customer walks into Art a la Carte in Bellefonte, owner Elizabeth Hay says “it’s a feast for the senses.”

A “dazzling array of colors and textures” greet you, she said. Among them are silk and wool scarves, textured pottery, woven and quilted runners, gleaming silver, copper and enamel jewelry and goat’s milk soap and lotion.

Art a la Carte, an artisan collective located in the Brockerhoff House on South Allegheny Street, was born out of Hay’s desire to connect local artists and provide a space for them to showcase their work.

“I was inspired to create this shop because I knew that there were talented local artists that didn’t have their work available to the public other than at shows,” she said. “I also wanted to create an artisan hub, where the connections between artists, and between artists and the community, continue to grow and bring new people together.”

The collective includes the gift shop in the front of the building and a teaching space in the back, where local artists will teach classes in different mediums, like knitting, crochet, felting, batik, sewing, jewelry, silk marbling, weaving and painting. Hay’s jewelry making studio is also located in the back.

In addition to jewelry, scarves and pottery, the gift shop will also offer glass, wood, fabric, totes, painting and pastels.

Hay is no stranger to local art. As a botanical silver jewelry maker for 12 years and an artist at juried shows like Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and Winter Craft Market at the Penn Stater, she said she wanted to open a business that would “build the community and help Bellefonte grow.”

Art a la Carte offers a “Nosh and Play” class on Thursday nights, where people are encouraged to come learn new skills and meet new people, said Hay. The classes are BYOB friendly, so participants can bring their own drinks and snacks.

She added that sewing classes meet on Tuesdays and she hopes to get weekly sewing and knitting groups started.

“I think what sets Art a la Carte apart is the opportunity to for the adult community to learn from both local and visiting artists in art and fine craft, while having a well-curated shop that has artists’ work available year ‘round,” she said.

Art a la Carte will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting in late May, with more information available at the website www.artalacartepa.com. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.