How the first Ride of Silence in State College aims to give a voice to area cyclists

Penns Valley Pedals & Pints was founded nearly four years ago, when Roy Rupert was inspired by similar bike clubs in other parts of the country. Recognizing the beautiful cycling opportunities in the area, as well as the large cycling community, he kicked off a club that would grow to approximately 250 members and nearly 50 regular cycling participants and contribute almost $8,000 to community causes as of the end of last year.

This month, Penns Valley Pedals & Pints is giving back to the cycling community in Centre County in a different way — not with a monetary fundraiser, but with an awareness event: the inaugural Ride of Silence.

Bringing together members from not only Penns Valley Pedals & Pints, but also Centre Bike, Happy Valley Women’s Cycling and bike groups from the Altoona area and Union County, the May 18 Ride of Silence is an opportunity to honor those impacted by motorist-related cycling injuries and deaths, while shedding light on the important issue of cycling safety.

“While Pennsylvania has taken great strides in the last decade to becoming a more bike-friendly state ... there is still precious little done to educate the driving public about cyclists rights (and concomitantly, both the cyclists’ and motorists’ responsibilities, too),” said Paul Rito, treasurer at Centre Bike and one of the Ride of Silence organizers. “Since 1997, there have been four deaths and 113 major/moderate injuries to cyclists in 392 crashes. While that’s a ‘good’ number compared to national averages, especially given the miles local cyclists ride each year, it is small consolation to those who have lost their loved one, or ... watched the long recovery from those serious injuries.”

Rito said he knows many stories of close calls, including his own.

“My partner and I have been hit by a distracted motorist (and she has the scar to memorialize it), so the issue is very close to home,” he said. “From personal observation and anecdote, the average delay waiting for clearance to get around a cyclist safely is about 20-30 seconds. Motorist need to know the risk they are taking when illegally passing: to the cyclist, to other motorists and themselves and their passengers.”

Education with the emphasis on safety is the ultimate goal of the Ride of Silence, Rito said.

“Treat all cyclists as if they were part of your family, because they are part of someone’s, and in a ‘small town’ area like ours, probably not that far removed from your own family,” he said.

Tanya Hampton, team manager at Happy Valley Women’s Cycling, agreed.

“I think it’s important for motorists to ... not dehumanize people while they’re out on the roadways,” she said. “Often, that’s what happens. Motorists are trying to get where they’re going and they see a cyclist and they don’t think about the life inside that person, they just think of them as another object on the road.”

The Ride of Silence begins at 12:30 p.m. May 18 at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center at Innovation Park. Rito is organizing the one-hour, 12-mile route from there.

“We are trying to keep the route as easy as possible given the central Pennsylvania terrain we live with, highlight the off-road facilities we’ve worked hard to get in place and also ride on main arteries to assert our rights under Pennsylvania and U.S. law to use the roadways safely,” he said. “Our route achieves all those objectives, and while there may be a rise or two to deal with, the ride should be well within the casual cyclist’s abilities.”

Hampton agreed that “anybody can do it” and cyclists of all skill levels shouldn’t be intimidated to register for the event.

“This ride appeals to everybody,” Rupert said. “If you know someone who’s been injured and want to honor them, if you’re not a daily rider or a steady rider, being that you’re only going 12 miles per hour and no longer than 12 miles ... it’s rideable for just about any type of rider.”

No special cycling equipment is needed, but all riders are asked to wear a helmet. Hampton also notes that anyone who feels they can’t quite do the 12 mile-per-hour speed will be accompanied by another rider until the end of the route.

Currently more than 100 cyclists are registered for the event and after-party at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Port Matilda.

“The more bicycle awareness we can get out there, if it stops one distracted driver from hitting somebody, then it’s worth it,” Rupert said.

To register for the Ride of Silence, visit centrebike.org/ros.