Centred Outdoors is back to help you explore hiking trails in Centre County

How to stay safe when you’re running or hiking a trail Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail.

A new season of Centred Outdoors events is on its way, but you can get a preview on Sunday with the Mother’s Day Wildflower Walk at Spring Creek Canyon, hosted by ClearWater Conservancy.

The free event is open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Visitors will discover a wide variety of plant and wildlife in the canyon and along Spring Creek during a 2-mile hike with knowledgeable guides including ClearWater Conservancy board member and master gardener Terry Melton. Nature’s blooms are on full display this spring and visitors can expect to see columbine, wild ginger, bloodroot, toothwort, Solomon’s seal, horsetails, skunk cabbage, and maybe even trillium.

The Spring Creek Canyon adventure will run from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, with guided hikes beginning at 2 and 3:30 pm. Registration at www.centredoutdoors.org is encouraged, but not required. Those who are registered for the program will be able to enter a special code from the event to earn an e-trophy and climb the online leader board. Participants who earn at least 10 trophies by Oct. 6 will be eligible to win end-of-season prizes such as outdoor gear and gift cards.

Going to Sunday’s event? Here’s what you need to know:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

What: Centred Outdoors: Spring Creek Canyon Mother’s Day Hike

When: Guided hikes start at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: SGL 333 Parking, Bellefonte (Exit 76/Shiloh Road off I-99)

What to bring:

A refillable water bottle

Sun protection including a hat and sunscreen

Bug repellent

Comfortable shoes (hiking boots are not necessary)

A light snack such as hand fruit, granola bar, etc.

Difficulty of hike: The hike is easy and suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Walker and stroller friendly.

Additional Information:

This is a pet friendly destination. Please keep your pet on a leash and clean up after your pet.

Next week’s adventure: May 19 at The Arboretum at Penn State – Hartley Wood

Centred Outdoors will host free, guided adventures to Centre County residents and visitors every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and every Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. June 9 through Aug. 6. The finalized schedule can be seen at www.centredoutdoors.org, where users can log in to create their own profile, RSVP, and receive weekly emails about each event. While online registration is not required, it is the best way to receive event updates. Look to the Centre Daily Times every week for complete details about the upcoming Centred Outdoors destination.