Centre County emergency crews responded to structure fire in Patton Township

Centre County fire crews were on the scene Sunday, May 19, 2019, of a structure fire at 201 Vairo Blvd. in Patton Township.

Multiple Centre County emergency crews responded to a third-alarm fire in Patton Township on Sunday.

Flames and smoke were visible from the roof at 201 Vairo Boulevard, according to dispatch. The chief on scene confirmed reports of a working dwelling fire, and called for more engines.

Crews were dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. and about an hour later the fire was under control, according to dispatch.

Centre Daily Times reporters are on scene, and will update this story when more information becomes available.