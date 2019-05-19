Local
Centre County emergency crews responded to structure fire in Patton Township
Crews battle fire in Patton Township
Multiple Centre County emergency crews responded to a third-alarm fire in Patton Township on Sunday.
Flames and smoke were visible from the roof at 201 Vairo Boulevard, according to dispatch. The chief on scene confirmed reports of a working dwelling fire, and called for more engines.
Crews were dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. and about an hour later the fire was under control, according to dispatch.
Centre Daily Times reporters are on scene, and will update this story when more information becomes available.
