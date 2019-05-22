Local
In Centre County elections, here’s how candidates fared and who will run in November
With Democrats unopposed, incumbent Steve Dershem and former county Commissioner Chris Exarchos emerged from a packed ticket as the Republican nominees for Centre County commissioner.
With all precincts reporting, incumbent Commissioners Mark Higgins and Michael Pipe, both Democrats, ran on a joint platform and received 18,372 votes — with Pipe at 9,171 votes and Higgins at 8,931 votes, according to unofficial county vote totals. They will both advance to the general municipal election in November.
Dershem, who served as county commissioner since 2011, garnered 6,336 votes and Exarchos received 4,227. Rush Township Supervisor Pat Romano, Jr. was behind Exarchos with 3,451 votes and former county Commissioner Vicki Wedler followed closely with 3,049 votes. Penn State junior and Marion Township Supervisor Tanner Day had 1,488 votes.
All other county races were unopposed in the primary, but here’s how each candidate fared within his or her party, with all precincts reporting at 11:45 p.m., according to unofficial results.
Controller
Democrat Jason Moser: 9,333 votes
Republican Hank Fifield: 8,489 votes
Coroner
Incumbent Democrat Scott Sayers: 9,952 votes
Prothonotary
Democrat Jeremy Breon: 9,498 votes
Republican Pat Miller: 8,509 votes
Recorder of Deeds
Democrat Georgiann Bennett: 9,220 votes
Incumbent Republican Joseph L. Davidson: 8,890 votes
Register of Wills
Incumbent Republican Christine Millinder: 9,090 votes
Sheriff
Incumbent Republican Bryan Sampsel: 9,539 votes
Treasurer
Democrat Colleen Kennedy: 9,511 votes
Republican W. Blaine Thomas: 8,792 votes
Comments