In Centre County elections, here’s how candidates fared and who will run in November

First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte was set up as a polling place on May 21, 2019. bpallotto@centredaily.com

With Democrats unopposed, incumbent Steve Dershem and former county Commissioner Chris Exarchos emerged from a packed ticket as the Republican nominees for Centre County commissioner.

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Commissioners Mark Higgins and Michael Pipe, both Democrats, ran on a joint platform and received 18,372 votes — with Pipe at 9,171 votes and Higgins at 8,931 votes, according to unofficial county vote totals. They will both advance to the general municipal election in November.

Dershem, who served as county commissioner since 2011, garnered 6,336 votes and Exarchos received 4,227. Rush Township Supervisor Pat Romano, Jr. was behind Exarchos with 3,451 votes and former county Commissioner Vicki Wedler followed closely with 3,049 votes. Penn State junior and Marion Township Supervisor Tanner Day had 1,488 votes.

All other county races were unopposed in the primary, but here’s how each candidate fared within his or her party, with all precincts reporting at 11:45 p.m., according to unofficial results.

Controller

Democrat Jason Moser: 9,333 votes

Republican Hank Fifield: 8,489 votes

Coroner

Incumbent Democrat Scott Sayers: 9,952 votes

Prothonotary

Democrat Jeremy Breon: 9,498 votes

Republican Pat Miller: 8,509 votes

Recorder of Deeds

Democrat Georgiann Bennett: 9,220 votes

Incumbent Republican Joseph L. Davidson: 8,890 votes

Register of Wills

Incumbent Republican Christine Millinder: 9,090 votes

Sheriff

Incumbent Republican Bryan Sampsel: 9,539 votes

Treasurer

Democrat Colleen Kennedy: 9,511 votes

Republican W. Blaine Thomas: 8,792 votes