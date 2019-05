Crews battle fire in Patton Township Centre County fire crews were on the scene Sunday, May 19, 2019, of a structure fire at 201 Vairo Blvd. in Patton Township. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Centre County fire crews were on the scene Sunday, May 19, 2019, of a structure fire at 201 Vairo Blvd. in Patton Township.

Fire crews have determined the cause of an apartment fire in Patton Township.

According to the Alpha Fire Company, lightning hit the building and caused the fire. Multiple crews responded to the Tremont Student Living complex off Vairo Boulevard Sunday at 5:35 p.m. (Click here to read more from WTAJ)

