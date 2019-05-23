Your guide to Memorial Day services in Centre County

What’s the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day? There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars.

Below is a listing of memorial services being held around the area in observance of Memorial Day.

Sunday

2 p.m.: Memorial service, Old Union Church (Mud Church)

American Legion Post 245

3 p.m.: Pine Hall Cemetery

VFW Post 1600/American Legion Post 33

1 p.m.: Meyer Cemetery

1:30 p.m.: Jewish Cemetery

2 p.m.: Zion Cemetery (with Pleasant Gap Legion)

2:30 p.m.: Snydertown

4 p.m.: Jacksonville Cemetery

6 p.m.: Lutheran Church, Pleasant Gap

American Legion Keystone Post 444/Hampton’s Battery F*

9 a.m.: Livonia*

9:15 a.m.: Brungart

9:30 a.m.: Rebersburg

10 a.m.: Madisonburg*

10:25 a.m.: Valley Mennonite Chapel (Yearick Cemetery)

10:45 a.m.: Green Grove*

11 a.m.: Salem*

11:30 a.m: Heckman

11:45 a.m.: Paradise

noon, 12:15* and 1 p.m.: Millheim

1:15 and 1:30* p.m.: Aaronsburg

1:45 p.m.: Wolf’s Chapel (Stover Cemetery)*

2 p.m.: St. Paul’s

2:15 p.m.: Stover/Neideigh/Hennigh

2:30 p.m.: Woodward*

A dignified disposal of unserviceable flags will be held about 3 p.m. at the post home.

*cannon firing

Monday

VFW Post 1600/American Legion Post 33

9:45 a.m.: Miller/Quaker Cemetery

10 a.m.: Catholic Cemetery, then Union Cemetery

11 a.m.: Centre County Courthouse