Local
Your guide to Memorial Day services in Centre County
What’s the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day?
Below is a listing of memorial services being held around the area in observance of Memorial Day.
Sunday
2 p.m.: Memorial service, Old Union Church (Mud Church)
American Legion Post 245
3 p.m.: Pine Hall Cemetery
VFW Post 1600/American Legion Post 33
1 p.m.: Meyer Cemetery
1:30 p.m.: Jewish Cemetery
2 p.m.: Zion Cemetery (with Pleasant Gap Legion)
2:30 p.m.: Snydertown
4 p.m.: Jacksonville Cemetery
6 p.m.: Lutheran Church, Pleasant Gap
American Legion Keystone Post 444/Hampton’s Battery F*
9 a.m.: Livonia*
9:15 a.m.: Brungart
9:30 a.m.: Rebersburg
10 a.m.: Madisonburg*
10:25 a.m.: Valley Mennonite Chapel (Yearick Cemetery)
10:45 a.m.: Green Grove*
11 a.m.: Salem*
11:30 a.m: Heckman
11:45 a.m.: Paradise
noon, 12:15* and 1 p.m.: Millheim
1:15 and 1:30* p.m.: Aaronsburg
1:45 p.m.: Wolf’s Chapel (Stover Cemetery)*
2 p.m.: St. Paul’s
2:15 p.m.: Stover/Neideigh/Hennigh
2:30 p.m.: Woodward*
A dignified disposal of unserviceable flags will be held about 3 p.m. at the post home.
*cannon firing
Monday
VFW Post 1600/American Legion Post 33
9:45 a.m.: Miller/Quaker Cemetery
10 a.m.: Catholic Cemetery, then Union Cemetery
11 a.m.: Centre County Courthouse
Comments