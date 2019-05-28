Centre County is under a tornado watch as severe thunderstorms make their way through Pa.

How to prepare in case of a tornado If your area is under a tornado warning, would you know what to do to stay safe? You may only have a few minutes to get to safety. Knowing what actions to take when a tornado threatens your area can keep you and your family safe. For more info on Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If your area is under a tornado warning, would you know what to do to stay safe? You may only have a few minutes to get to safety. Knowing what actions to take when a tornado threatens your area can keep you and your family safe. For more info on

The severe weather alerts keep coming for Pennsylvania as the National Weather Service at State College issued another tornado watch for much of the state, as well as parts of New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia, until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to the tornado watch, scattered severe thunderstorms, hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter and damaging winds of 60 mph or greater are also expected from the north to south-central part of Pennsylvania, including Centre County.

At 3:14 p.m., the NWS reported that large hail and damaging winds were moving southeast toward Jersey Shore in Clinton County, and urged people in the area to take cover.

In addition to the tornado threat, these storms will be capable of producing large hail (Lime size) and damaging winds. It will be very dangerous to be outside in any Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning this evening. #PAwx https://t.co/7AKJzW7Xfv — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 28, 2019

“It will be very dangerous to be outside in any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning this evening,” the NWS said in a tweet.

This watch comes just as two tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Indiana County Saturday night. Those confirmations bring Pennsylvania’s tornado total up to 19 for the year, according to the NWS, three more than the state’s average of 16.





Under a watch, a tornado is possible. If the watch is upgraded to a warning, then that means a tornado is happening or imminent.

In case of tornado, the NWS suggests taking shelter immediately. If possible, get to a basement or an interior room without windows, and don’t forget pets, if time allows.

Storms are developing in northwest PA and beginning to spread southeast. These storms will continue to intensify over the next couple hours. Please pay attention to all warnings this afternoon and act quickly! #PAwx https://t.co/5eHzfsl2RA pic.twitter.com/UQveNazJjn — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 28, 2019

Although no tornado-related deaths have occurred in Pennsylvania so far this year, one person was killed and 90 injured as a “swarm of tornadoes” ripped across the states of Indiana and Ohio on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. They were among 53 tornadoes forecasters say might have touched down across eight states stretching eastward from Idaho and Colorado.

The last recorded tornado in Centre County an E1 in Rebersburg in May, 2017, during which one man was injured when the nearly 110 mph winds caused his shed to collapse on him.

For real-time storm updates and warnings, listen to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Radio, tune into your local weather station or follow @NWSStateCollege on Twitter or check its website at https://www.weather.gov/ctp/.