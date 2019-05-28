Local
Centre County is under a tornado watch as severe thunderstorms make their way through Pa.
The severe weather alerts keep coming for Pennsylvania as the National Weather Service at State College issued another tornado watch for much of the state, as well as parts of New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia, until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition to the tornado watch, scattered severe thunderstorms, hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter and damaging winds of 60 mph or greater are also expected from the north to south-central part of Pennsylvania, including Centre County.
At 3:14 p.m., the NWS reported that large hail and damaging winds were moving southeast toward Jersey Shore in Clinton County, and urged people in the area to take cover.
“It will be very dangerous to be outside in any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning this evening,” the NWS said in a tweet.
This watch comes just as two tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Indiana County Saturday night. Those confirmations bring Pennsylvania’s tornado total up to 19 for the year, according to the NWS, three more than the state’s average of 16.
Under a watch, a tornado is possible. If the watch is upgraded to a warning, then that means a tornado is happening or imminent.
In case of tornado, the NWS suggests taking shelter immediately. If possible, get to a basement or an interior room without windows, and don’t forget pets, if time allows.
Although no tornado-related deaths have occurred in Pennsylvania so far this year, one person was killed and 90 injured as a “swarm of tornadoes” ripped across the states of Indiana and Ohio on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. They were among 53 tornadoes forecasters say might have touched down across eight states stretching eastward from Idaho and Colorado.
The last recorded tornado in Centre County an E1 in Rebersburg in May, 2017, during which one man was injured when the nearly 110 mph winds caused his shed to collapse on him.
For real-time storm updates and warnings, listen to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Radio, tune into your local weather station or follow @NWSStateCollege on Twitter or check its website at https://www.weather.gov/ctp/.
