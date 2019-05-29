Tornado and flash-flooding watches in effect as storms roll through Centre County

Residents inspect damage after tornado strikes Morgantown Residents inspected damage to homes and cleared debris after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, May 28. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Residents inspected damage to homes and cleared debris after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, May 28.

A day after at least three tornadoes were confirmed in Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service in State College issued another tornado watch for most of the state — including Centre County — until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition, parts of Centre County are also under a flash-flood watch until 2 a.m. Wednesday, as the NWS is calling for showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of large hail and damaging winds Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Several parts of Pennsylvania are still recovering from Tuesday’s storms.

The NWS in Pittsburgh confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in the Penn Run area of Indiana County Tuesday afternoon. This is the third tornado in Indiana County since Saturday, and the 16th since 1950, the NWS said.

The NWS Mount Holly confirmed a tornado touched down Tuesday in Morgantown, Berks County, based upon video evidence. However, survey results to determine specifics like wind speed and path size are still underway. Additionally, NWS Binghamton confirmed an EF1 twister in Newtown Township, Lackawanna County with estimated winds speeds of 90 mph. Another storm survey is ongoing around Ulster and Rome in Bradford County.

There have now been at least 20 confirmed tornadoes in Pennsylvania this year, according to NWS data.

In case of tornado, the NWS suggests taking shelter immediately. If possible, get to a basement or an interior room without windows, and don’t forget pets, if time allows.

Look at this unbelievable video from AJ Cella of Morgantown. The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down. They are still investigating the extent of all the damage. @fox43 @FOX43Weather pic.twitter.com/BrkSDynsZo — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) May 29, 2019

The last recorded tornado in Centre County an E1 in Rebersburg in May, 2017, during which one man was injured when the nearly 110 mph winds caused his shed to collapse on him.





For real-time storm updates and warnings, listen to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Radio, tune into your local weather station or follow @NWSStateCollege on Twitter or check its website at https://www.weather.gov/ctp/.