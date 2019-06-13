Bridge projects to cause delays, detours on 2 Centre County roads

Centre County drivers should expect delays and be prepared for detours starting Monday as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation begins to replace two bridges on the county’s list of bridges in poor condition.

PennDOT will start work Monday to replace a bridge on Route 445 in Miles Township, according to a press release. Motorists should follow a detour using Route 192 to Route 144 to Route 45.

The bridge, which was built in 1930 and carries an average of 1,500 vehicles daily, runs across a branch of Elk Creek on Route 445 and will be replaced by a prestressed concrete box culvert, PennDOT said. The project involves removal of the existing structure, excavation, setting the box culvert, full depth reconstruction of the shoulders, drainage improvements and guide rail installation.

PennDOT anticipates reopening the road by early August.

In Benner Township, work is also expected to start Monday to remove a bridge and install a pipe on Buffalo Run Road. Drivers should use a detour that includes Purdue Mountain/North Fillmore Road and Armagast Road to avoid construction.

The bridge spans Big Run on Route 550 near the intersection with Bloom Lane. The existing bridge is 17-feet long and carries an average of 2,700 vehicles a day, according to a press release.

Residents of Bloom Lane will be granted access to their homes while the work is underway.

PennDOT expects work to end on July 3 but will reopen and lift the detour if work is completed earlier than anticipated.

For both projects, drivers are encouraged to check www.511PA.com and PennDOT social media for roadway condition updates and detours.