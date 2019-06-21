Delays expected as I-99, Potters Mills construction work continues

Potters Mills Gap new highway will have traffic by end of 2020 A view of existing Route 322 from two Potters Mills Gap project construction sites where the new four-lane highway Route 322 will be constructed - on the Potters Mills side and on the Sand Mountain Road side, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A view of existing Route 322 from two Potters Mills Gap project construction sites where the new four-lane highway Route 322 will be constructed - on the Potters Mills side and on the Sand Mountain Road side, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Drivers should expect more delays and lane closures as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues work on Interstate 99 and U.S. Route 322.

Starting 9 a.m. Monday, the northbound right travel lane on I-99 near the Atherton Street exit will be closed. PennDOT said the closure is expected to last until Wednesday.

Between the Altoona/Port Matilda exit and the I-99 interchange, there will be a short-term lane closure on Route 322 eastbound. PennDOT estimates the closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The construction zone runs 13 miles of I-99, stretching across Taylor, Worth and Patton townships. The Grays Woods and Atherton interchanges, near State College, will be impacted by roadwork.

This $1.9 million project is being completed by Swank Construction Company and is estimated to be done by mid-July, weather permitting.

As construction on the Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project continues, PennDOT warns drivers to expect delays as flagging continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 28.

Safety Press Officer Timothy Nebgen said delays were originally anticipated to be one to two hours, but wait times were kept under 30 minutes this week. Nebgen said the project work was not impeded by weather, and the utility relocation work is still on pace to be completed as planned.

To complete utility work, traffic will be flagged through June 28. Traffic will be alternated in each direction between Route 144 and Decker Valley Road.





PennDOT encourages drivers to take alternate routes in order to avoid delays.

Long-haul truck drivers are encouraged to use Route 11, Route 15 and I-80 as alternate routes.





Crossovers from Decker Valley Road to Sand Mountain Road are still in place, with one lane open in each direction. PennDOT anticipates this crossover to be open through September with a 14-feet wide restriction for westbound traffic and a 15-feet wide for eastbound traffic.

Construction work will not take place on July 4.

The $82 million Potters Mills Gap project is in its third and final phase. In order for the project to be completed, a new route between Route 322 from Sand Mountain is to be constructed in addition to a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection.

The overall goal of construction is to create a safer and less congested roadway.

For both projects, drivers are encouraged to check www.511PA.com and PennDOT social media for roadway condition updates, travel times and detours.