Detour expected as Route 144, Snow Shoe construction work begins in July

Drivers traveling through Boggs Township on state Route 144 can expect a lane restriction July 8-11 and a detour July 12 as the state Department of Transportation works to replace an arch culvert.

Replacing the structure will remove it from Centre County’s list of bridges in poor condition, PennDOT said in a release.

Flaggers will begin directing traffic at 6 a.m. July 8 and will alternate vehicles through one lane, PennDOT said. Flagging is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. but will run daily through July 11.

The culvert spans a tributary of Wallace Run, between Gum Stump and Stauffer Roads. The culvert will be replaced by a pre-stressed concrete box culvert. The existing structure carries about 900 vehicles per day and was built in 1925, according to PennDOT.

At 8 a.m. July 12, motorists will have to follow a detour from Route 144 to Route 150 to Interstate 80 westbound at the Milesburg interchange before the Snow Shoe exit. While local traffic will be granted access to Stauffer Road, PennDOT is encouraging drivers to consider alternate routes in order to avoid delays.

This $2.2 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed by late July.

PennDOT encourages drivers to check www.511PA.com and PennDOT social media for real-time roadway condition updates, travel times and detours.